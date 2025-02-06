Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Flames – 2/6/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (31-22-2) at FLAMES (26-20-7)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas

Jonathan Drouin — Casey Mittelstadt — Juuso Parssinen

Miles Wood — Jack Drury — Ross Colton

Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Oliver Kylington

Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Trent Miner

Scratched: Calvin de Haan

Injured: Scott Wedgewood (upper body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Josh Manson (lower body)

Status report

Manson, a defenseman injured in a 3-0 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, is day to day and will miss at least the next two games. Kylington will take his place. It will be his first game since he sustained an upper-body injury Nov. 29.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich — Morgan Frost — Martin Pospisil

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Adam Klapka

Joel Hanley — Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Ilya Solovyov, Tyson Barrie

Injured: Connor Zary (knee), Kevin Bahl (upper body)

Status report

Miromanov, a healthy scratch in four of the past five games, replaces Barrie. … Solovyov, a defenseman, and Hunt, a forward, were each recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League.

