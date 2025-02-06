Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Flames – 2/6/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (31-22-2) at FLAMES (26-20-7)
9 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Martin Necas
Jonathan Drouin — Casey Mittelstadt — Juuso Parssinen
Miles Wood — Jack Drury — Ross Colton
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Oliver Kylington
Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Trent Miner
Scratched: Calvin de Haan
Injured: Scott Wedgewood (upper body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Josh Manson (lower body)
Status report
Manson, a defenseman injured in a 3-0 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, is day to day and will miss at least the next two games. Kylington will take his place. It will be his first game since he sustained an upper-body injury Nov. 29.
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich — Morgan Frost — Martin Pospisil
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Adam Klapka
Joel Hanley — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Ilya Solovyov, Tyson Barrie
Injured: Connor Zary (knee), Kevin Bahl (upper body)
Status report
Miromanov, a healthy scratch in four of the past five games, replaces Barrie. … Solovyov, a defenseman, and Hunt, a forward, were each recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League.
