Insider Claims Flames Have Interest in Sabres’ Dylan Cozens

The Calgary Flames are in a weird position at this point in the 2024-25 season. After entering the season with little to no expectations and the belief they’ll continue their rebuild, they have proven everyone wrong and are pushing for a playoff spot while making moves that have fans believing they might be trying to make a deep push into the postseason.

They recently traded Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier, and two draft picks to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost which bolsters their forward depth and gives them two proven players who should be able to help them make a deep postseason run should they crack a playoff spot. In a recent segment on TSN’s Insider Trading, it was revealed that they may not be done making moves just yet and have interest in Buffalo Sabres’ forward Dylan Cozens.

Cozens, who is 23 years old, has scored 10 goals and added 16 assists for 26 points through 53 games this season. He has 333 career games under his belt scoring 76 goals and adding 116 assists for 192 points which comes out to a 0.58 points-per-game average. His offensive ability has improved this season and his defensive game has always been solid enough to be considered a strong two-way forward, and the Flames could utilize him as a middle-six forward as they look to contend for a Stanley Cup.

The main issue with trying to acquire Cozens is his cap hit because it sits at $7.1 million annually and he is extended through the 2029-30 season. The positive thing for the Flames is that they will have north of $80 million in cap space at the 2025 Trade Deadline. The other issue with trying to bring him in though is the asking price, as any trade for Cozens is likely going to cost the Flames a first-round pick, a second-round pick, an NHL-ready player, and a couple of prospects at the bare minimum. Either way, it seems like they’re interested.

Cozens Could Be Great Fit for Flames, But Other Teams Interested

The Flames could be a great fit for him and could also have leverage over other teams who are interested in him considering they can afford to bring him his entire cap hit. As mentioned in the segment, other teams remain interested in trading for him and could still sweep in to make a deal, but the Flames were specifically mentioned as a team with a serious interest in making a “hockey trade” to bring him in.

Dylan Cozens, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It may cost the Flames a lot to bring Cozens in, but it’s something they should strongly pursue if there is truly an opportunity to acquire him. He is an elite forward at both ends of the ice and could elevate his game even more with stronger teammates and a more positive mindset considering the Sabres haven’t been near a playoff spot since he joined them, and the Flames are in a spot where they can contend.

The Sabres would likely be looking for one of Rory Kerins, Connor Zary, or Matt Coronato as part of the return for Cozens which makes it a hefty asking price, but a player like Cozens doesn’t come around very often and with his potential to be a first-line centre, they should be all over him at the 2025 Trade Deadline. Time will tell if a deal gets done, but with a little over a month left before the deadline, teams have plenty of time to convince the Sabres to entertain their trade offers.

As the 2024-25 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.