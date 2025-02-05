Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Blackhawks – 2/5/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (33-16-4) at BLACKHAWKS (16-31-5)
9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry
Viktor Arvidsson — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner — Mattias Janmark — Kasperi Kapanen
Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard
Mattias Ekholm — John Klingberg
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Noah Philp, Troy Stecher
Injured: None
Status report
The Oilers did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 3-2 overtime victory at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. … Pickard is expected to start after Skinner made 20 saves against the Blues
Blackhawks projected lineup
Landon Slaggert — Connor Bedard — Ryan Donato
Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Nick Foligno — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith
Alec Martinez — Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy
Ethan Del Mastro — Nolan Allan
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie, Colton Dach, Artyom Levshunov
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report:
Smith will return after missing 11 games because of a back injury.
