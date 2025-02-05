Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Blackhawks – 2/5/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (33-16-4) at BLACKHAWKS (16-31-5)

9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry

Viktor Arvidsson — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner — Mattias Janmark — Kasperi Kapanen

Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard

Mattias Ekholm — John Klingberg

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Noah Philp, Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Status report

The Oilers did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 3-2 overtime victory at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. … Pickard is expected to start after Skinner made 20 saves against the Blues

Latest for THW:

Blackhawks projected lineup

Landon Slaggert — Connor Bedard — Ryan Donato

Teuvo Teravainen — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Nick Foligno — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi

Patrick Maroon — Lukas Reichel — Craig Smith

Alec Martinez — Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic — Connor Murphy

Ethan Del Mastro — Nolan Allan



Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie, Colton Dach, Artyom Levshunov

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report:

Smith will return after missing 11 games because of a back injury.

Latest for THW: