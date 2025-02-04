3 Takeaways From the Avalanche’s 3-0 Loss to the Canucks

It has been an up-and-down experience for the Colorado Avalanche in the wake of the Mikko Rantanen trade. Five games in and the Avalanche hold a 3-2-0 record, beating struggling teams like the St. Louis Blues and Philadelphia Flyers.

Coming into Tuesday night’s tilt with the Vancouver Canucks, the Avalanche hoped to kick off their five-game road trip on a positive note. Instead, they found themselves against a revamped Canucks also moving on in the wake of a big trade. Let’s take a look at the takeaways from the 3-0 loss to Vancouver.

Sputtering Offense

It might go without saying, but the offense hasn’t looked quite the same since Rantanen was dealt. It probably shouldn’t be surprising that it took a step back when they moved out a top-five scorer. But the struggles the Avalanche have had since the move are a bit surprising.

This isn’t to say that Martin Necas isn’t fitting in because he’s doing just fine. The team is struggling to find balance and there is only so much the stars of this team can do to carry things. It was a disappointing effort on the whole, but there will be more opportunities to make this road trip a good one.

Martin Necas, Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

They have scored two or fewer goals in three of the five contests since the trade. They just don’t seem to have the same cohesion, and all momentum has been arrested. More importantly, there seems to be an apprehension of sorts.

Shoot the Puck

Perhaps the most frustrating part of the loss to the Canucks came with the effort in the third period. Nathan MacKinnon continues to be the straw that stirs the drink, leading the team with five shots on the night. But the collective effort in the third period leaves a lot to be desired.

Related: Colorado Avalanche’s 3 Stars for January 2025

The Avalanche managed just four shots in the final frame, already trailing 1-0 when it began. When Brock Boeser scored on the power play to make the lead two with just over 11 minutes to go, it felt like everything had been wrapped up neatly.

The Avalanche have a consistent issue where it feels like they are trying to find the perfect play rather than just putting pucks on net. That was the case against the Canucks, seemingly passing up opportunities to look for the highlight-reel play. The best way to get back on track is to pepper the goalie and the Avalanche went in the complete opposite direction.

They Need Nuke

There is one glaring omission when looking at the lineup and that is Valeri Nichushkin. Since returning from suspension in November, he had been on one of the best point-per-game paces of his career. His 11 goals in 21 games are also the best of his career as well.

Valeri Nichushkin, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He has been out for a while now dealing with a lower-body injury. He was ruled week-to-week around two weeks or so ago. There has been no update, but it is apparent that the Avalanche really need him back in the lineup.

Getting him back in the top six would provide better depth and allow Juuso Parssinen to slide down. It would provide better balance, add size and physicality, not to mention additional offense that has been missing in his absence.

Still Time to Rebound on Road Trip

It is a disappointing start to the road trip, but they need to get things right again sooner rather than later. Games against the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, and St. Louis Blues remain on the trip. The gap is growing between them and the Dallas Stars for second in the Central Division, so these struggles can’t persist.

There is too much talent on this team to continue to struggle. Moving on from a major trade can be difficult but the Avalanche offense needs to find a way to get back on track or the struggles will continue.