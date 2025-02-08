Alex Steeves Sets Toronto Marlies’ All-Time Franchise Record in Goals

With his 26th goal of the season against the Laval Rockets tonight (Feb. 7), Alex Steeves has passed Ryan Hamilton as the all-time leading scorer for the Toronto Marlies with 96 goals in 223 American Hockey League (AHL) games. Hamilton recorded his final goal for the Marlies on March 19, 2013. He played four seasons in Toronto (222 games played).

ALEX STEEVES, FRANCHISE RECORD HOLDER ONCE AGAIN!!



95 GOALS AND COUNTING AS A TORONTO MARLIE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZwmVMsVlId — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) February 8, 2025

Steeves is on pace to have a career season with the Marlies; in 35 games, he has 26 goals and 15 assists for 41 points, and he is on pace to break his career high of 57 points set last season. He currently leads the AHL in goals and is third in points. Steeves also set another Marlies record earlier in the season. He set the all-time franchise record for points by scoring a one-timer on the power play during the first period against the Laval Rocket on Dec. 7, 2024. This achievement marked Steeves’ 169th point with the Marlies, surpassing Kris Newbury for the all-time record. Newbury played for Toronto’s AHL franchise from 2005 to 2009 and appeared in 76 career NHL games.

The forward has played in 11 games with the Maple Leafs over the past four seasons, recording one assist and averaging 9:15 of ice time per game. Although securing a permanent spot on the team has been challenging for him, he is actively working to improve his skills in hopes of achieving a full-time NHL position in the future, whether with the Maple Leafs or another organization.