Penguins Persevere in 3-2 Victory Over Rangers

On Friday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins got their first look at the New York Rangers since the latter team acquired star forward J.T Miller from the Vancouver Canucks. The Penguins were without their captain, Sidney Crosby, for the first time this season, but they were looking for revenge after dropping the first two games of this season’s series to the Rangers.

Game Recap

Despite being undermanned, the Penguins came out and dominated the first period, having 23 shot attempts and 11 scoring chances compared to the Rangers’ nine shot attempts and six scoring chances. Even though the Penguins produced most of the offense in the first period, they found themselves down 1-0 to the Rangers going into the first intermission, thanks to Vincent Trocheck, who opened the scoring eight minutes into the game off a bad turnover from Erik Karlsson.

The Penguins dominated early in the second period, putting five shots on Igor Shesterkin in the first three minutes of the frame. Unlike the first period, the Penguins’ sustained offensive pressure paid off. Blake Lizotte tied the game two minutes into the period; however, the game did not stay tied for long as Adam Fox responded for the Rangers just over a minute later.

Adam Fox goal? Adam Fox goal 🚨 pic.twitter.com/k0jpQGUvWx — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 8, 2025

The rest of the period was all Pittsburgh. In the period, they had six high-danger chances to the Rangers zero and scored two more goals in the period. Rickard Rackell scored his 25th of the season nine minutes into the period, while the other goal came on the power play off a shot from Philip Tomasino. It was his seventh goal in 27 games since joining the Penguins, which gave the Penguins a 3-2 lead heading into the final period.

A PPG FOR THE DADS!!! 💪 pic.twitter.com/x0s4wZhkSK — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 8, 2025

After allowing the Penguins to control the puck for the first 40 minutes, the Rangers came out flying in the third period. They had five shots and three high-danger chances in the first 10 minutes of the final period compared to the Penguins zero in both categories. Regardless, Alex Nedeljkovic stood tall in the net for the Penguins, maintaining the team’s one-goal lead.

After the refs gave a generous power play to the Rangers late in the game, the Penguins fended off the Rangers’ final push while having zero shots on goal in the third period. They earned the 3-2 win and got their revenge for the first two losses of the season to the Rangers while down Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Stats via NaturalStatTrick