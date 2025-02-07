Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Kings – 2/7/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (34-18-1) at KINGS (28-17-6)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, VICTORY+, SNP, SNO, SNE
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque
Thomas Harley — Mathew Dumba
Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel — Brendan Smith
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Kyle McDonald, Christian Kyrou, Colin Blackwell
Injured: Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed), Miro Heiskanen (knee), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
The Stars held an optional skate. … Lyubushkin, a defenseman, will not play after sustaining an injury in a 2-1 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. … Bourque will return after missing one game because of a puck to the face against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot — Trevor Lewis — Akil Thomas
Vladislav Gavrikov — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs
Injured: Mikey Anderson (upper body)
