Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Kings – 2/7/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (34-18-1) at KINGS (28-17-6)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, VICTORY+, SNP, SNO, SNE

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque

Thomas Harley — Mathew Dumba

Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel — Brendan Smith

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Kyle McDonald, Christian Kyrou, Colin Blackwell

Injured: Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed), Miro Heiskanen (knee), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

Advertisement

The Stars held an optional skate. … Lyubushkin, a defenseman, will not play after sustaining an injury in a 2-1 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. … Bourque will return after missing one game because of a puck to the face against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Latest for THW:

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot — Trevor Lewis — Akil Thomas

Vladislav Gavrikov — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs

Injured: Mikey Anderson (upper body)

Latest for THW: