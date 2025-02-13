Projected Lineups for USA vs Finland – 2/13/25

The United States takes on Finland at the Bell Centre tonight in each team’s 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament opening game. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UNITED STATES vs. FINLAND
4 Nations Face-Off, Bell Centre, Montreal
8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS
United States projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Jack Eichel — Matthew Tkachuk
Jake Guentzel — Auston Matthews — Jack Hughes
Brady Tkachuk — J.T. Miller — Matt Boldy
Brock Nelson — Vincent Trocheck — Dylan Larkin
Zach Werenski — Charlie McAvoy
Jaccob Slavin — Adam Fox
Noah Hanifin — Brock Faber
Connor Hellebuyck
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Chris Kreider, Jake Sanderson, Jeremy Swayman
Injured: None
Finland projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Aleksander Barkov — Mikko Rantanen
Roope Hintz — Sebastian Aho — Patrik Laine
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Mikael Granlund
Teuvo Teravainen — Erik Haula — Joel Armia
Niko Mikkola — Esa Lindell
Urho Vaakanainen — Nikolas Matinpalo
Olli Maatta — Henri Jokiharju
Juuso Saros
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Juuso Valimaki, Kaapo Kakko, Kevin Lankinen
Injured: None
Status report
Finland held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Rantanen did not skate; he is expected to play, but coach Antti Pennanen could update his status prior to game time.
