Projected Lineups for USA vs Finland – 2/13/25

The United States takes on Finland at the Bell Centre tonight in each team’s 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament opening game. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

4 Nations Face-Off, Bell Centre, Montreal

8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS

United States projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Jack Eichel — Matthew Tkachuk Jake Guentzel — Auston Matthews — Jack Hughes Brady Tkachuk — J.T. Miller — Matt Boldy Brock Nelson — Vincent Trocheck — Dylan Larkin Zach Werenski — Charlie McAvoy Jaccob Slavin — Adam Fox Noah Hanifin — Brock Faber Connor Hellebuyck Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Chris Kreider, Jake Sanderson, Jeremy Swayman

Injured: None

Finland projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Aleksander Barkov — Mikko Rantanen Roope Hintz — Sebastian Aho — Patrik Laine Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Mikael Granlund Teuvo Teravainen — Erik Haula — Joel Armia Niko Mikkola — Esa Lindell Urho Vaakanainen — Nikolas Matinpalo Olli Maatta — Henri Jokiharju Juuso Saros Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Juuso Valimaki, Kaapo Kakko, Kevin Lankinen

Injured: None

Status report

Finland held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Rantanen did not skate; he is expected to play, but coach Antti Pennanen could update his status prior to game time.

