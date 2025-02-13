Projected Lineups for USA vs Finland – 2/13/25

by

The United States takes on Finland at the Bell Centre tonight in each team’s 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament opening game.  Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UNITED STATES vs. FINLAND

4 Nations Face-Off, Bell Centre, Montreal

8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS

United States projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Jack Eichel — Matthew Tkachuk

Jake Guentzel — Auston Matthews — Jack Hughes

Brady Tkachuk — J.T. Miller — Matt Boldy

Brock Nelson — Vincent Trocheck — Dylan Larkin

Zach Werenski — Charlie McAvoy

Jaccob Slavin — Adam Fox

Noah Hanifin — Brock Faber

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Chris Kreider, Jake Sanderson, Jeremy Swayman

Injured: None

Finland projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Aleksander Barkov — Mikko Rantanen

Roope Hintz — Sebastian Aho — Patrik Laine

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Mikael Granlund

Teuvo Teravainen — Erik Haula — Joel Armia

Niko Mikkola — Esa Lindell

Urho Vaakanainen — Nikolas Matinpalo

Olli Maatta — Henri Jokiharju

Juuso Saros

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Juuso Valimaki, Kaapo Kakko, Kevin Lankinen

Injured: None

Status report

Finland held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Rantanen did not skate; he is expected to play, but coach Antti Pennanen could update his status prior to game time.

