Upper Deck Giving Fans More of The Magic of Bobby Orr

Bobby Orr was the first superstar I remember. Not only was he a two-time Stanley Cup winner, but he was also THE superstar of the NHL in the late 1960s and throughout the 70s. Everyone wanted to wear #4 and be him on the ice, playing floor hockey, or out playing road hockey in -20c weather. Watching him on Hockey Night in Canada, with his blazing speed, finesse and quick moves, was a magical experience.

Upper Deck is proud to announce that they’re giving hockey fans of all generations even more opportunities to experience the magic of Bobby Orr with the announcement on Feb. 13 of an expanded relationship with Orr, which now encompasses all the Hall of Famer’s trading cards and memorabilia.

Bobby Orr

With the 4 Nations Face-Off in full swing, featuring many of the NHL’s best players, there’s no better time to celebrate arguably the greatest defencemen to ever lace up skates. Along with a full collection of Orr memorabilia found in the Upper Deck Store, fans will be able to add two brand-new signed prints to their collection, including “Skating For Country”, which celebrates the only time he ever played for Team Canada in 1976 and won the MVP title.

Orr Was Amazing Every Time He Stepped on the Ice

Known to many as Don Cherry’s favourite player, Orr utilized his elite skating and play-making abilities to become a generational offensive threat, and he is still the only defenceman to win the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s scoring leader on two separate occasions. Not to be outdone at the other end of the ice, Orr also won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenceman eight years in a row.

BOSTON, MA – MAY 10: Bobby Orr #4 of the Boston Bruins flies through the air after sliding the puck past goalie Glenn Hall and tripped by Noel Picard of the St. Louis Blues as Orr scored the game-winning overtime goal during Game 4 of the 1970 Stanley Cup Finals on May 10, 1970, at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins defeated the Blues 4-3 and won the series 4-0.

(Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images)

“Bobby Orr revolutionized the game of hockey from one end of the rink to the other, and we’re fortunate to deepen our existing relationship with him as an exclusive spokesperson,” said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. “It’s been nearly 50 years since he hung up his skates, yet he remains a household name for any generation of hockey fan; that makes Orr one of the most special athletes to play in the NHL. We are honoured to showcase his career and help collectors celebrate his legacy through all collectibles and memorabilia.”

Upper Deck Celebrates the Magic of #4 With an Expanded Collection

Orr’s memorabilia collection highlights his decorated career and includes authentic, autographed prints, a high-end portfolio featuring Tegata and “The Show”, the revolutionary “Breaking Through,” autographed Boston Bruins jerseys, and more. Fans can add two brand-new prints to their collection that represent Orr’s incredible achievements on the ice. “Skating For Country” and “Excellence Redefined,” which celebrates his long-standing career and cultural impact on the game.

“I’m honoured to be an exclusive athlete with Upper Deck, and I’m thrilled to be on the same team as Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, Tiger Woods, and Kerri Walsh Jennings,” said Orr. “This is very special.”

As a hockey card collector for over 50 years, I know the value of owning a piece of Bobby Orr memorabilia. In 1975, I traded 100 cards to my friend for one Orr O-Pee-Chee card, and I would do that trade over again in a heartbeat. This collection of Orr memorabilia brings back a lot of great memories for an old hockey fan like me, and I’m sure it will create great new memories for thousands of fans of all ages. You can collect Orr’s trading cards and memorabilia at Upper Deck’s Certified Diamond Dealer hobby shops and on the Upper Deck website. To view the entire memorabilia collection, visit UpperDeckStore.com.