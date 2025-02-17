Projected Lineups for Canada vs Finland – 2/17/25

Canada takes on Finland at TD Garden Arena in Boston this afternoon as both teams conclude round-robin play in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADA (0-1-0-1) vs. FINLAND (0-1-0-1)
1 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS
Canada projected lineup
Sidney Crosby — Connor McDavid — Mark Stone
Sam Reinhart — Nathan MacKinnon — Mitch Marner
Brad Marchand — Sam Bennett — Seth Jarvis
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Brayden Point
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Morrissey — Colton Parayko
Travis Sanheim — Drew Doughty
Jordan Binnington
Adin Hill
Scratched: Travis Konecny, Thomas Harley, Sam Montembeault
Injured: Shea Theodore (upper body)
Finland projected lineup
Kaapo Kakko — Aleksander Barkov — Mikko Rantanen
Sebastian Aho — Roope Hintz — Patrik Laine
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Mikael Granlund
Artturi Lehkonen — Erik Haula — Teuvo Teravainen
Niko Mikkola — Esa Lindell
Olli Maatta — Henri Jokiharju
Urho Vaakanainen — Nikolas Matinpalo
Kevin Lankinen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Juuso Valimaki, Joel Armia, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Injured: None
Status report
If Makar can’t play, Harley will play his second game. He was added to Canada’s roster to replace Theodore, who sustained a tournament-ending lower-body injury against Sweden on Wednesday. If Makar does play, Harley is eligible to remain in the lineup. … Kakko is expected to start on the top line with Barkov and Rantanen after he replaced Lehkonen in that spot in the second period of Finland’s win against Sweden on Saturday. … Konecny, a forward, could be a healthy scratch for a second straight game. He played in the tournament opener against Sweden but was replaced by Bennett in the game against the U.S.
