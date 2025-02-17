Projected Lineups for Canada vs Finland – 2/17/25

Canada takes on Finland at TD Garden Arena in Boston this afternoon as both teams conclude round-robin play in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

1 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS

Canada projected lineup

Sidney Crosby — Connor McDavid — Mark Stone

Sam Reinhart — Nathan MacKinnon — Mitch Marner

Brad Marchand — Sam Bennett — Seth Jarvis

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Brayden Point

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Josh Morrissey — Colton Parayko

Travis Sanheim — Drew Doughty

Jordan Binnington

Adin Hill

Scratched: Travis Konecny, Thomas Harley, Sam Montembeault

Injured: Shea Theodore (upper body)

Finland projected lineup

Kaapo Kakko — Aleksander Barkov — Mikko Rantanen

Sebastian Aho — Roope Hintz — Patrik Laine

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Mikael Granlund

Artturi Lehkonen — Erik Haula — Teuvo Teravainen

Niko Mikkola — Esa Lindell

Olli Maatta — Henri Jokiharju

Urho Vaakanainen — Nikolas Matinpalo

Kevin Lankinen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Juuso Valimaki, Joel Armia, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Injured: None

Status report

If Makar can’t play, Harley will play his second game. He was added to Canada’s roster to replace Theodore, who sustained a tournament-ending lower-body injury against Sweden on Wednesday. If Makar does play, Harley is eligible to remain in the lineup. … Kakko is expected to start on the top line with Barkov and Rantanen after he replaced Lehkonen in that spot in the second period of Finland’s win against Sweden on Saturday. … Konecny, a forward, could be a healthy scratch for a second straight game. He played in the tournament opener against Sweden but was replaced by Bennett in the game against the U.S.

