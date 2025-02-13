3 Takeaways From Canada’s Thrilling 4-3 OT Win vs. Sweden

In the first game of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, Team Canada defeated Team Sweden 4-3 in overtime in what was one of the most entertaining hockey games that fans have seen in a very long time. From phenomenal saves from Jordan Binnington to Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon making magic, and everything in between, here are the three top takeaways from the game.

Nova Scotia’s Star-Power on Display

With MacKinnon, Brad Marchand, and of course, captain Sidney Crosby all representing Nova Scotia for Team Canada, they certainly showed up to play in the first game of the tournament. With the first goal of the game being just 56 seconds into the game from MacKinnon, it was Crosby setting him up with his first assist of the night. It took just 13:15 for Marchand to score to give Canada a 2-0 lead and then to have all three Nova Scotians on the scoreboard.

Related: Guide to the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

There was no doubt that MacKinnon and Crosby were going to have a big game. They haven’t had a chance to play together yet in their successful careers, and the long-time friends were looking forward to it.

Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche takes a face-off against Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

Crosby added another assist in the second period, which was just as pretty as the first one. To top it all off, Crosby also got an assist on Mitch Marner’s game-winning overtime goal.

Crosby was named the first star as the best player of the game, and hearing the crowd erupt with “Crosby” chants gave fans all over the nation goosebumps.

Binnington’s Saving Grace

While it is going to be nearly impossible for a goaltender to come out of this tournament with great numbers considering the talent shooting on them, Binnington made some incredible game-saving saves. There were a few instances during regulation where he didn’t look as sharp as Canada needed him to be, but he certainly made up for it in overtime with some outstanding saves.

Jordan Binnington doing Jordan Binnington things on the international stage. #4Nations #stlblues pic.twitter.com/ydaAsxFXau — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 13, 2025

There was no doubt about the skill that the skaters had for Canada heading into the tournament. Where the concerns, which are very valid, came from, was in the net. Binnington, along with Adin Hill and Sam Montembeault, are not at the same level as the other three nations. With that being said, each goalie is capable of winning games for Canada, especially considering the defense and forwards in front of them.

Canada held Sweden to zero shots for the first 16 minutes of the game, so it took some extra time for Binnington to get into the action. After all was said and done, Binnington got the win. He made the huge saves when he needed to, and when facing 26 shots against the best Swedish players in the NHL, allowing just three isn’t the end of the world.

Team Canada Dealing With Injuries Already

During the second period of the game, Shea Theodore went to the Canadian locker room after suffering an injury to what appeared to be his hand, wrist, or arm. After taking a hit from Swedish forward Adrian Kempe, Theodore braced for the hit and when he lifted his arm, it was a strange bend along the boards. Canada announced that he would not return to the game, and Jackie Redmond confirmed that Theodore had x-rays done. There is no update on the extent of the injury at this time, but if he is due to miss time, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim is set to take his spot.

Theodore played just seven minutes for Canada, but looked very good in that time. He would be a huge loss for the team, but if they do indeed need to call upon Sanheim, he is certainly cut out for the job.

Sanheim has good offensive instincts, which honestly, isn’t something Team Canada needs more of, but he is also a strong defensive presence. He knows how to play big minutes, he is a responsible player, and there is no doubt that he would be ready for a role on the team.

Side Note – 4 Nations Overtime Is So Much Fun

How fun was that 10-minute 3-on-3 overtime? So much open ice, three of the league’s best players on the ice together every shift, and so much back-and-forth. Of course, Marner’s great goal is what sealed the deal, but having MacKinnon, McDavid and either Cale Makar or Crosby on the ice with them is just unfair. They were dominant with the puck, they were moving at such a fast speed you could be convinced it was the speed of light, and making great plays.

To think that if the 4 Nations rules followed exactly what the NHL does, that game would have ended in overtime makes many fans thankful for the rule change for this. Over six minutes of some of the best back-and-forth play, unbelievable saves at both ends of the ice, and just pure fun. That is what hockey is all about.