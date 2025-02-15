Projected Lineups for the United States vs Canada – 2/15/25

The United States takes on Canada at the Bell Centre tonight in the second game of the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UNITED STATES (1-0-0-0) vs. CANADA (0-1-0-0)
8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
United States projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Jack Eichel — Matthew Tkachuk
Jake Guentzel — Auston Matthews — Jack Hughes
J.T. Miller — Dylan Larkin — Matt Boldy
Brock Nelson — Vincent Trocheck — Kyle Connor
Zach Werenski — Charlie McAvoy
Noah Hanifin — Adam Fox
Jaccob Slavin — Brock Faber
Connor Hellebuyck
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Chris Kreider, Jake Sanderson, Jeremy Swayman
Injured: None
Canada projected lineup
Sam Reinhart — Connor McDavid — Mitch Marner
Sidney Crosby — Nathan MacKinnon — Mark Stone
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Brayden Point
Brad Marchand — Sam Bennett — Seth Jarvis
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Morrissey — Colton Parayko
Travis Sanheim — Drew Doughty
Jordan Binnington
Adin Hill
Scratched: Travis Konecny, Samuel Montembeault
Injured: Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
The U.S. will start with the same forward lines and defense pairs it switched to during the second period against Finland. … Bennett will replace Konecny, a forward. Sanheim replaces Theodore, who is out for the tournament after sustaining an upper-body injury in the second period against Sweden. … Makar (illness) is a game-time decision. If he can’t play, Canada will be allowed to add Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars) to its roster and insert him into the lineup.
