Projected Lineups for the United States vs Canada – 2/15/25

The United States takes on Canada at the Bell Centre tonight in the second game of the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UNITED STATES (1-0-0-0) vs. CANADA (0-1-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

United States projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Jack Eichel — Matthew Tkachuk
Jake Guentzel — Auston Matthews — Jack Hughes
J.T. Miller — Dylan Larkin — Matt Boldy
Brock Nelson — Vincent Trocheck — Kyle Connor

Zach Werenski — Charlie McAvoy
Noah Hanifin — Adam Fox
Jaccob Slavin — Brock Faber

Connor Hellebuyck
Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Chris Kreider, Jake Sanderson, Jeremy Swayman

Injured: None

Canada projected lineup

Sam Reinhart — Connor McDavid — Mitch Marner
Sidney Crosby — Nathan MacKinnon — Mark Stone
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Brayden Point
Brad Marchand — Sam Bennett — Seth Jarvis

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Josh Morrissey — Colton Parayko
Travis Sanheim — Drew Doughty

Jordan Binnington
Adin Hill

Scratched: Travis Konecny, Samuel Montembeault

Injured: Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

The U.S. will start with the same forward lines and defense pairs it switched to during the second period against Finland. … Bennett will replace Konecny, a forward. Sanheim replaces Theodore, who is out for the tournament after sustaining an upper-body injury in the second period against Sweden. … Makar (illness) is a game-time decision. If he can’t play, Canada will be allowed to add Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars) to its roster and insert him into the lineup.

