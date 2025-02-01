Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Lightning – 2/1/25

The New York Islanders take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (23-20-7) at LIGHTNING (27-20-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Casey Cizikas — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall — Kyle MacLean — Marc Gatcomb
Adam Pelech — Scott Perunovich
Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Jakub Skarek
Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski, Anthony Duclair
Injured: Noah Dobson (lower body), Ryan Pulock (upper body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)
Status report
Boqvist will make his Islanders debut after being claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Friday. … Defenseman Isaiah George was assigned to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League in a corresponding move.
Latest for THW:
- Romanov’s Strong Play Could Complicate the Islanders’ Salary Cap Situation
- Ilya Sorokin’s Shutout Leads Surging Islanders to Win Over Flyers
- Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Flyers – 1/30/25
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie
Zemgus Girgensons — Nick Paul — Gage Goncalves
Mitchell Chaffee — Luke Glendeniing — Cam Atkinson
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Matt Tomkins
Scratched: Michael Eyssimont
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body)
Status report
Cirelli did not participate in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision. … Lilleberg will return after serving a two-game suspension for interference against Detroit Red Wings forward J.T. Compher during a 2-0 loss Jan. 25.
Latest for THW:
- Lightning’s Defense and Goaltending Shine in Shutout Over Kings
- Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Lightning – 1/30/25
- Lightning Prospect Report: Howard, Korczak, Pouliot & More