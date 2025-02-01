Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Lightning – 2/1/25

The New York Islanders take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (23-20-7) at LIGHTNING (27-20-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Casey Cizikas — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall — Kyle MacLean — Marc Gatcomb

Adam Pelech — Scott Perunovich
Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin
Jakub Skarek

Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski, Anthony Duclair

Injured: Noah Dobson (lower body), Ryan Pulock (upper body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)

Status report

Boqvist will make his Islanders debut after being claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Friday. … Defenseman Isaiah George was assigned to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League in a corresponding move.

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie
Zemgus Girgensons — Nick Paul — Gage Goncalves
Mitchell Chaffee — Luke Glendeniing — Cam Atkinson

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Michael Eyssimont

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body)

Status report

Cirelli did not participate in the morning skate and will be a game-time decision. … Lilleberg will return after serving a two-game suspension for interference against Detroit Red Wings forward J.T. Compher during a 2-0 loss Jan. 25.

