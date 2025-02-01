Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Hurricanes – 2/1/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (26-17-6) at HURRICANES (32-16-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KCAL

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot — Trevor Lewis — Akil Thomas

Jacob Moverare — Drew Doughty
Brandt Clarke — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Jordan Spence

Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs

Injured: Mikey Anderson (upper body)

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skarte Saturday. … Anderson, a defenseman, left a 3-0 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday and did not return.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Mikko Rantanen — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Taylor Hall
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
Juha Jaaska — Jack Roslovic — Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Riley Stillman, Ryan Suzuki

Injured: William Carrier (lower body), Tyson Jost (lower body)

Status report

Aho and Hall participated in the Hurricanes morning skate Saturday after missing a 3-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday with an illness. … Staal missed the morning skate with an illness, and will be among several players who will be game-time decisions.

