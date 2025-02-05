The Bruins Should Shop Brazeau at NHL Trade Deadline

The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is quickly approaching and the Boston Bruins still don’t quite know if they’re buyers or sellers. The Bruins sit just outside the Eastern Conference playoff picture in a tight race—just two points separate them from a wild card spot and third place in the division. They’re also only seven points back from the Atlantic Division lead. Regardless of whether they buy or sell, the Bruins should at least explore the value of some internal pieces, including pending unrestricted free agent Justin Brazeau.

Though not technically a rookie due to his age, Brazeau is in just his first full season with the Bruins after skating in 19 games last season before adding nine postseason appearances to his resume. The 6-foot-6, 227-pound Ontario native has scored 10 goals and 20 points in 52 games this season and has proven to be a legitimate secondary-scoring threat at the NHL level. As a natural right-shot right winger, Brazeau offers value to any contender looking to add some grit, size and scoring potential to their bottom-six. The cherry on top for any acquiring team is the fact that Brazeau carries just a $775,000 cap hit this season, making him an easy-to-fit player.

Justin Brazeau has played well for the Boston Bruins this season but could find himself on a new team by the time the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline passes. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Even if the Bruins decide that they’re looking to make additions to this team or ride it out with the currently constructed roster before making offseason adjustments, the Bruins would be ill-advised not to capitalize on what could shape up to be a seller’s market.

Internal Replacements Make a Brazeau Trade Easier

The good news for the Bruins is that even though Brazeau supplies an inexpensive option on the wing that can provide auxiliary offense, the team already has two players in Providence who could immediately step into an NHL role and contribute. It’s been said ad nauseam, but both Georgii Merkulov and Fabian Lysell are young prospects with high upside who are knocking on the door of the Bruins’ NHL roster. With Merkulov and Lysell waiting in the wings, it’s surprising that neither has earned an extended look—especially when Oliver Wahlstrom, in 14 games since being claimed off of waivers, has managed just one goal, two points and taken four costly offensive-zone penalties.

If the Bruins, rather than extending him, move on from Brazeau to recoup some value, they already have internal options capable of contributing. Considering the team is missing draft picks in both the second and fourth rounds for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, this is certainly a valid consideration. If the Bruins decide to continue adding to this roster, however, then any acquired player would help to fill the role and any acquired assets would help the team in facilitating a trade.

A Trade That Benefits Both the Bruins and Brazeau

Brazeau has been a good player in Boston and it’s always heartwarming to see a player put in a lot of hard work and finally see the dividends of their efforts. Brazeau is a shining example of a player not taking no for an answer and pushing through until he finally earned an opportunity. Brazeau’s path to the NHL has been anything but conventional. After going undrafted, he worked his way up through the ECHL and AHL before finally proving he could contribute at the highest level.

Now, it’s time for the Bruins to capitalize on Brazeau’s ability and get some value back for him while allowing him to play for a team with playoff aspirations. While the Bruins still have playoff ambitions, a team trading for Brazeau will likely be a more established contender—allowing both the player and the Bruins to benefit from a move.