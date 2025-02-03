Rangers’ Jonathan Quick Becomes First American Goalie With 400 Career Wins

While rendered to a backup role in the NHL these days, Jonathan Quick’s NHL legacy remains an ongoing process with the New York Rangers. On Sunday, the 39-year-old goaltender continued to add to his illustrious career with another personal milestone — one that has never been done in the NHL before him.

The winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history continues to rack up the dubs 👏



Congratulations to Jonathan Quick on NHL victory No. 400! pic.twitter.com/GE5I30CPYQ — NHLPA (@NHLPA) February 3, 2025

In his 17th appearance of the season, Quick backstopped the Rangers to a 4-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights at Madison Square Garden, becoming the first U.S.-born goaltender to reach the 400-win plateau.

Quick, who had a short stint with the Golden Knights in 2022-23, passed Ryan Miller (391) last season as the top U.S.-born goaltender in the wins department. With his win on Sunday, Quick set a new milestone for American goaltenders, with the only active goalie remotely close to that mark being Connor Hellebuyck who sits at 308 career wins.

Over his career, Quick has 780 career starts and has suited up in 797 career games. His record over that span is 400-288-88 with a 2.48 goals against average (GAA) and .911 save percentage (SV%) along with 62 shutouts.

In two seasons with the Rangers, he has 25 wins, five with the Golden Knights and the remaining 370 wins coming in a Los Angeles Kings uniform — the team that drafted him 72nd overall in 2005.

“It just means I’ve been lucky enough to play with a lot of great hockey players that value winning, put that above all else,” said Quick on the milestone win. “So, I’m just grateful I’ve been on some great teams over the course of my career, this one included here. Just grateful.”

Jonathan Quick, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Quick now sits 15th on the NHL’s all-time list for wins, one shy of tying Chris Osgood for 14th and 23 wins shy of sitting in the top-10 all-time. He’s also 18th all-time in games played and shutouts.

Quick holds the franchise record for the Kings in most statistical categories, including games played, wins, losses, shutouts, points and penalty minutes.