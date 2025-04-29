Evander Kane’s Immediate Impact and Importance to the Oilers Moving Forward

After a rough start to Round 1 for the Edmonton Oilers, they have managed to rally with a couple of strong performances on home ice to knot the series at two games. They have put themselves in a good position to potentially steal yet another series from the Los Angeles Kings. This was made possible by a good team effort, but also the return of a dynamic weapon to the Oilers’ offence.

Evander Kane returned from a season-long (and one playoff game) stint on the long-term injured reserve (LTIR) after multiple surgeries over the past year. He was activated for Game 2 vs the Kings and has been his usual game-wrecking self ever since. He not only has the numbers to prove it, but also the things you can’t find on the stat sheet as well.

What Kane’s Done So Far

Kane returned in an ugly Game 2 loss in Los Angeles, but that’s not what was important. This loss allowed him to get his feet back under him and get up to speed with his teammates. Game 3 was when we began to see the old Kane coming back to life. He recorded two points, including the game-tying goal, and was flying all over the ice, throwing his weight around at anyone in his path. He was crucial for the Oilers in staying alive in the series.

Game 4 was quieter on the scoreboard for Kane, but he was still noticeable out there as he recorded four hits and played primarily in the Oilers’ middle-six. Despite this past game being a bit less impactful, there was something that stood out that maybe not all fans noticed.

In a game that nearly used an entire overtime period to be decided, both teams were playing their top players a bit more. Now with Kane being out all season, you wouldn’t normally expect him to be getting a lot of extra minutes, given he hasn’t played a lot recently and still has to build up his stamina. However, that is not how head coach Kris Knoblauch saw things on Sunday night.

Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates a third-period goal against the Los Angeles Kings during Game Three of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Kane recorded 23:23 of ice time in Game 4, a series-high for him that ranked fourth among forwards on the team. This shows not only that Kane is healthy, but also how important he is to the team. It shows the trust and confidence that Knoblauch and company have in him to play meaningful minutes in an almost do-or-die playoff game. Additionally, it shows that the top players on Edmonton can play well with Kane and continue to perform at a high level and win games. One game like this is a big step in the right direction for both the Oilers and Kane going forward.

Why the Oilers Need Kane Moving Forward

Looking ahead to Game 5 and beyond, it’s clear the Oilers need Kane to stick around. While he may not be getting any younger, there’s no denying what he is still able to do when fully healthy and playing alongside the top talent Edmonton has. His stats from the past few seasons with the Oilers speak for themselves, tallying 111 points in 161 regular season games. And that’s not to mention his physical presence on the ice.

Being a team with a majority of skill players and not many ‘enforcer’ types, the Oilers have a sort of hybrid in Kane that not everyone has. Along with his offensive prowess, he imposes his will when needed. In his last full season with the team, he ranked 15th among all NHL players in hits per game at 3.25. That was all while recording 44 points and playing with a sports hernia. A player who can do all that is exactly what Edmonton needs as they continue their pursuit of a Cup.

Kane’s combination of toughness and scoring ability is impressive, to say the least. His impact so far in the playoffs has been huge, and the Oilers can only hope it continues as they navigate a stout Western Conference this spring and into next season.