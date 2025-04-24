3 Takeaways From Oilers’ Blowout Loss to Kings in Game 2

The Edmonton Oilers are returning to Rogers Place in a major rut. After dropping a heartbreaker in Game 1 by a 6-5 final on Monday night, they came out with another less-than-stellar effort in Game 2 and fell by a 6-2 final. Unlike Monday, however, there were no positives to take away from this one, as they were outclassed in every category imaginable.

There was always some fear going into this series given how well the LA Kings fared on home ice all season long, and they have certainly shown why they have been such a difficult team to beat at Crypto.com Arena. While this series isn’t over, the display we’ve seen from the Oilers through the opening two games doesn’t give a whole lot of optimism that this thing can be turned around. With that said, here are the three main takeaways from last night’s ugly showing.

Skinner Not Getting the Job Done

The 2024-25 season as a whole wasn’t very good for Stuart Skinner, though his play coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break was particularly concerning. Many doubted that he would magically be able to flip a switch come the playoffs, and those with concerns are having their feelings validated right now.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

After giving up six goals on 30 shots in Game 1, Skinner was once again torched for five goals on 28 shots in this one before being pulled partway through the third period in favour of Calvin Pickard. It’s hard to envision the Oilers going back to him in Game 3, and it begins to put his future with the organization into question.

Penalty Kill Getting Lit Up

After giving up two power-play goals in Game 1, Oilers fans were simply left to hope and pray their penalty-killing group could figure things out last night against a Kings team whose power play features five forwards. Instead, however, it got even worse.

The Oilers were shorthanded five times in this outing, and gave up power-play goals to Brandt Clarke, Andrei Kuzmenko, and Anze Kopitar. They have now given up five goals on 10 opportunities, which is a telling reason as to why they trail in this series. They are going to need to be far more disciplined moving forward to have a shot at turning this series around.

Knoblauch Making Questionable Decisions

A year ago when the Oilers advanced all the way to the Stanley Cup Final, it seemed as though head coach Kris Knoblauch could do no wrong. Whether it was switching up lines or inserting certain players who had previously been in the press box, every decision he made seemed to benefit the Oilers in a major way. Through two games in this year’s playoffs, however, it’s been much different.

Knoblauch rode his top two stars too hard in Game 1, which resulted in a gassed Leon Draisaitl failing to get back on the Kings’ game-winning goal with less than a minute remaining in regulation. Last night, he made the puzzling move to put Draisaitl and Connor McDavid on a line together, a move this team seems to use when they are really desperate. It didn’t pay off, as McDavid was held without a point while Draisaitl managed just one goal.

Kris Knoblauch, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Knoblauch also made the puzzling decision to keep Skinner in when this game felt out of hand at 3-0, but then chose to pull him in favour of Pickard late in the third. It was a very strange move given that it felt as though he was throwing Pickard, his presumed starter for Game 3, to the wolves in a game that was already over. To no surprise, Pickard allowed a goal right off the hop, and wound up stopping just two of the three shots he faced, which could wind up hurting his confidence should he get the call moving forward.

Looking Ahead for the Oilers

The good news for the Oilers is that the Kings haven’t been a very good road team this season. Game 3, which will take place on Friday night, is essentially a must-win for a team that will face a ton of scrutiny should they bow out in the first round. Game 4 will then come at Rogers Place once again on Sunday evening.