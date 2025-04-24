NHL Rumors: Holland to Islanders, Plus Rangers & Maple Leafs News

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, now that Lou Lamoriello is out, there is speculation about who the New York Islanders might hire as their next general manager and President. Former Edmonton Oilers’ GM Ken Holland might be among the leading candidates, according to a couple of insiders. Meanwhile, the New York Rangers have extended the contract of general manager Chris Drury. Finally, did John Tavares hint at his plans when it comes to free agency?

Ken Holland to the New York Islanders?

TSN’s Darren Dreger reports: “As the Islanders move on from the massive experience of Lou Lamoriello, it will be interesting to see the list John Collins puts together. Ken Holland is eager to work again, but has made it clear he wouldn’t take someone’s job…there has to be a vacancy. Big opening now.”

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff also lists Holland as a potential candidate. He had Holland at the top of a list of 10 possible hirees and wrote, “The Islanders can bring in a second straight Hall of Famer to their front office. Holland, 69, is 13 years younger than Lamoriello and has his name etched on Lord Stanley one more than Lamoriello’s three.”

Seravalli adds that Holland brought the Oilers extremely close to a Stanley Cup, and he would be a top candidate to come in, hire a general manager, and help the Islanders take the next step. “This hockey lifer is wired to work.”

When Holland left the Oilers, it was assumed he was choosing to move on. Later reports were that the Oilers wanted to go a different direction under Jeff Jackson. That led some to wonder if Holland felt he had more to offer.

Other candidates on Seravalli’s list include Marc Bergevin, Peter Chiarelli, Jarmo Kekalainen, and Doug Wilson.

Drury Signs Extension with the Rangers

Not only is GM Chris Drury not in jeopardy of losing his job with the New York Rangers, but the franchise signed him to an extension on Wednesday. It’s a multi-year extension, as reported by Jonny Lazarus of Daily Faceoff.

There was speculation Drury might be on the hot seat after head coach Peter Laviolette was relieved of his coaching duties. Clearly, that is not the case. James Dolan said via the team’s press release. “Over his tenure, Chris has shown passion for the Rangers, relentless work ethic, and a tireless pursuit of excellence. While we are all disappointed in what transpired this past season, I am confident in his ability to guide this organization to success.”

Interestingly, Sami Silber of The Hockey News is reporting that John Tortorella is rejoining the Rangers. However, Arthur Staple later stated that the report was inaccurate.

Did Tavares Confirm His Intention To Sign with the Maple Leafs?

“It’d be amazing to finish my career here in Toronto,” Tavares said when speaking with Sportsnet’s David Amber. He added, “I really want to be here going forward.”

Tavares is a pending UFA, and there’s been talk about what his next contract might look like and how high the Maple Leafs are willing to go on an extension. Term and cap hit are important, but Tavares is proving he’s worth more than the Leafs might be willing to pay. If Tavares has no intention of leaving, this bodes well for the organization as they try to lock him into a contract that they’re comfortable with.

Tavares already has four points in the first two games of the playoffs for Toronto. He scored 38 goals and 38 assists for 74 points during the 2024-25 regular season.