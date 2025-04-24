Pittsburgh Penguins 2024-25 Final Prospect Rankings

As the 2024-25 season ends for the Pittsburgh Penguins, there have been plenty of highs and lows at the NHL level for the organization. The season did end with them missing the playoffs again, but the future does seem to be bright with the prospects they have in their system. General manager (GM) Kyle Dubas and the organization have worked hard to rebuild the system over the past two seasons, and there have been plenty of signs to show that they are headed in the right direction. So, with another season in the books for the Penguins, where do their top prospects rank in the organization?

Honorable Mentions

D Isaac Belliveau – After a strong season in 2023-24, Isaac Belliveau saw his offensive production dip this season. Injuries did play a factor in that, though. In his second professional season, the 2021 fifth-round selection did see his first true time at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He suited up for 22 games for the “baby Pens” and tallied one point, an assist. There is still plenty of hope that the 22-year-old defenseman can get his game on track, stay healthy for a playoff run with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL, and work his way back into a strong position within the organization.

RW Melvin Fernstom – A piece that the Penguins acquired as part of the Marcus Pettersson trade with the Vancouver Canucks, Melvin Fernstom is a prospect in the organization’s system who could easily rise if his development continues at the pace it has so far. Playing in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), Fernstrom put up solid numbers for a 19-year-old (17 points in 48 games played), showcasing his overall playmaking abilities and ability to play strong away from the puck. Returning to the SHL with Örebro HK next season, taking his offensive game to the next level will be key for him to make his way into the top 15 of these rankings.

C Cooper Foster – On a weaker Ottawa 67s team in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Cooper Foster remained a bright spot for his team this season. His offensive numbers proved his ability to balance being a goal-scorer and a playmaker simultaneously. With his draft rights expiring this offseason, the Penguins must decide on the future of the 2023 sixth-round selection.

RW Cruz Lucius – After missing a good chunk of his first season at Arizona State University, Cruz Lucius showed plenty of promise, and why there was so much hype and excitement surrounding him heading into the season. His numbers did not jump off the sheet, but his all-around play and game did the talking for him. Staying healthy next season and returning to being a productive offensive player will help him out of the honorable mention section.

15. D Joona Väisänen – Western Michigan University (NCAA)

2024-25 season stats: 42 games played, four goals, 22 assists, 26 points

After making his way to the college ranks this season, Joona Väisänen had a solid freshman year for the National Champion Western Michigan University (where Väisänen earned All-Tournament Team honors). His numbers were solid, but his impact that did not make the scoresheet stood out the most for the Penguins’ 2024 sixth-round selection. His puckhandling skills from the backend of the ice helped lead smooth breakouts and transitions, while his defensive game was very sound. There is plenty of upside to the Finnish-born defenseman for Penguins fans to watch for next season.

14. F Sam Poulin – Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)

2024-25 season stats: 57 games played, 19 goals, 24 assists, 43 points (Wilkes/Barre Scranton)

Seven games played, one assist, one point (Pittsburgh Penguins)



At 24 years old, Sam Poulin seems to be running out of time to be considered a prospect. He put up his best offensive professional campaign this season. He stayed healthy, playing almost as many games this season as the last two combined. Staying on the ice helped Poulin fully showcase why he was a first-round selection by the Penguins in 2019. He displayed a strong playmaking game in the offensive zone and was an all-around solid player this season for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

However, this offseason and next year’s training camp will be massive for Poulin, with the other prospects in the system making jumps. He must prove he can finally play at the NHL level, or time could run out for him within the organization.

13. F Mac Swanson- University of North Dakota (NCAA)

2024-25 season stats: 38 games played, two goals, 16 assists, 18 points

After a strong finish to his junior days, winning the United States Hockey League (USHL) Player of the Year Award for the 2023-24 season, Mac Swanson made his way to the University of North Dakota this season and produced well for a freshman. While the goals did not come easily, Swanson showed a strong playmaking ability. He only recorded two or more shots on goal six times in his freshman season, so getting more involved next season will be something to keep an eye on. After playing a ton this season, it is a safe bet that Swanson will continue to get opportunities in 2025-26.

12. D Finn Harding – Brampton Steelheads (Ontario Hockey League)

2024-25 season stats: 67 games played, seven goals, 50 assists, 57 points

One of the prospects within the organization who really put their name on the map this season is Finn Harding. Harding, the seventh-round pick from last year’s draft, took his game to another level this season with the Brampton Steelheads. On a Steelheads roster loaded with talent, he showcased his all-around playmaking skills from the backend of the ice and showed a nasty side to his game. He showed numerous times throughout the season that he is not afraid to get into the physical aspect of the game while showing off his offensive game as well.

Harding’s strong play this season has been rewarded with an entry-level contract (ELC) with the organization, and spending time with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL.

11. C Zam Plante – University of Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)

2024-25 season stats: 33 games played, seven goals, 13 assists, 20 points

Zam Plante, another prospect who made their way to the college ranks this season, showed plenty of promise at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Like Swanson, Plante’s goal-scoring did not come at a high rate, but he showed no problem firing the puck. His willingness to continue shooting while not getting the result is a good sign for the 2022 fifth-round pick. Gaining more confidence and experience after a freshman season that saw him garner plenty of ice time will only help lead him to being a bigger offensive producer for UMD.

10. F Mikhail Ilyin – Severstal Cherepovets (Kontinental Hockey League)

2024-25 season stats: 64 games played, seven goals, 23 assists, 30 points

Mikhail Ilyin is garnering a lot of attention and eyes from Penguins fans this season. This comes partially due to his strong play once again in the KHL and the fact that his contract is expiring with Severstal. There are hopes he could make his way from Russia to North America next season, much like Sergei Murashov did this past season. The Penguins’ fifth-round pick in 2023 had a quiet finish to his season but showed off his overall game.

Although his ice time was up and down throughout the season, and his goal-scoring numbers were down compared to last season, he has developed into a well-rounded player. Doing the little things to help make a play at both ends of the ice and being persistent in the offensive zone stuck out the most for the 20-year-old forward. He will certainly be a prospect to keep a close eye on this offseason.

9. D Emil Pieniniemi – Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

2024-25 season stats: 60 games played, 10 goals, 50 assists, 60 points

Making his way to North American hockey this season after being an import pick by the Kingston Frontenacs in 2023, Emil Pieniniemi was one of the OHL’s most solid defensemen all season. His all-around game is highlighted by his playmaking ability with the puck on his stick, and he showed flashes of having a strong shot from the point.

His performance this season for the Frontenacs led to him representing his home country, Finland, at the Under-20 World Junior Championship. He was solid for the Finns in the tournament, albeit quiet on the scoresheet. The overall strong development and adjustment to the North American style of hockey this season make Pieniniemi a prospect who could make waves in the Penguins’ system.

8. F Tristan Broz – Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)

2024-25 season stats: 59 games played, 19 goals, 18 assists, 37 points

A 2021 second-round pick by the Penguins, Tristan Broz had a strong first professional season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. His non-stop motor and work ethic really stood out during the regular season. He can generate offense for himself and his teammates when he has the puck on his stick.

On a deep Wilkes-Barre/Scranton team, Broz tied for third in goals during the regular season and was in the top 20 of rookie points league-wide. With his playing style, there is a chance he could push for the Penguins’ roster in training camp next season.

7. D Harrison Brunicke – Kamloops Blazers (Western Hockey League)

2024-25 season stats: 41 games played, five goals, 25 assists, 30 points

After being one of the biggest surprises from this season’s NHL training camp, Harrison Brunicke built off that momentum and proved it was no fluke with his season with the Kamloops Blazers. On a team that fought until the last week of the regular season, Brunicke led the way from the backend of the ice and showed plenty of strong leadership through his play.

Even with missing time due to injury, Brunicke scored nine more points than last season. His all-around game stands out, on top of his willingness to get involved physically (he has done so at the AHL level already, too). After his WHL season ended, Brunicke made his way to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and did not look out of place in the ten regular-season games he played. He will be a player to watch as the “Baby Pens” look to make a push in the AHL Playoffs. He could find himself in the NHL lineup next season with a strong showing in the playoffs and another strong camp with the big club.

6. LW Tanner Howe- Calgary Hitmen/ Regina Pats (WHL)

2024-25 season stats (between both Calgary and Regina): 47 games played, 18 goals, 28 assists, 46 points

An early-season trade from the Regina Pats to the Calgary Hitmen seemed to do wonders for Tanner Howe this season. Playing on a better-equipped Hitmen team, Howe has been able to showcase his skill set. Not only does he have a non-stop motor, but his offensive skillset stood out again this season. He has the IQ and vision on the ice to make a play out of nothing, finding teammates with great passes or working his way into space for a shot himself.

Howe is also a player who has no problem going to the dirty areas of the ice to make a play, showing a willingness to plant himself in front of the net and take a beating to make a play. His willingness to go to the corners and battle along the boards stood out in a big way this season, too. He may end up like Broz, spending time in the AHL before heading to the NHL, but the future looks bright for the 2024 second-round pick.

5. G Sergei Murashov – Wheeling Nailers (ECHL)/ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)

2024-25 season stats: 26 games played, 17-7-1 record, 2.40 goals-against average (GAA), .922 save percentage (SV%), one shutout (Wheeling)

16 games played, 12-3-0 record, 2.64 GAA, .913 SV%, one shutout (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton)

This is where things get interesting. Sergei Murashov and Joel Blomqvist can easily be interchangeable in these rankings, but the edge goes to Blomqvist for now. Murashov is yet another prospect who made his way to the North American game this season and made it look seamless. The Russian-born netminder was absolutely outstanding for both the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Murashov’s play in the net is sound all around, and he does not seem to get flustered or out of position much at all. His arrival in North America was met with excitement and hope, and he lived up to every bit of it this season. The duo of him and Blomqvist in the organization’s pipeline bodes well for his future in the net.

4. G Joel Blomqvist – Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL)/ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)

2024-25 season stats: 18 games played, 8-7-4 record, 2.84 GAA, .914 SV%, one shutout (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton)

15 games played, 4-9-1 record, 3.81 GAA, .885 SV% (Pittsburgh)

Making his NHL debut this season, albeit struggling in the handful of games he played with the Penguins, Blomqvist had an overall strong season again. His consistency between the pipes shone through for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and he again put up solid numbers. An injury did keep him out for a while toward the end of the regular season, but he bounced back and regained his form quickly. He will be a key cog in a potential deep run for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the playoffs. With question marks surrounding the future of Tristan Jarry, there is a chance Blomqvist could be on the NHL roster next season.

3. F Vasily Ponomarev – Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL)/ Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton Penguins (AHL)

2024-25 season stats: 55 games played, 15 goals, 26 assists, 41 points (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton)

Seven games played, zero points (Pittsburgh)

In his first full season in the Pittsburgh organization after being acquired as part of the Jake Guentzel trade with the Carolina Hurricanes last season, Vasily Ponomarev showed a lot of promise with his play in the AHL. His two-way game stuck out for the 2020 second-round pick, playing strong at both ends of the ice. Offensively, he has been a force at five-on-five and on the power play, scoring five times on the man-advantage. His strong play this season did lead to a late-season call-up (thanks to some injuries as well). While he did not get a ton of ice time, he did not look out of place and is another prospect who could make their way to the NHL full-time next season.

2. F Ville Koivunen – Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL)/ Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton Penguins (AHL)

2024-25 season stats: 63 games played, 21 goals, 35 assists, 56 points (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton)

Eight games played, zero goals, seven assists, seven points (Pittsburgh)

Another piece brought in as part of the Guentzel trade, Ville Koivunen, was a force on the ice this season in the AHL, reaching the 20-goal and 50-point plateau. He proved to be a shooting threat at any time of the game and also showed off his playmaking ability. He was part of the late-season call-ups to Pittsburgh this season, earning time on the top line with Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust. Koivunen looked right on par with his competition at the NHL level before being sent back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for their playoff run, and is surely a prospect who should crack the lineup for the Penguins next season.

1. F Rutger McGroarty – Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL)/ Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)

2024-25 season stats: 60 games played, 14 goals, 25 assists, 39 points (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton)

Eight games played, one goal, two assists, three points (Pittsburgh)

After a slower start to his time with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rutger McGroarty’s game went to another level as the season progressed. The 21-year-old forward has not been shy of shooting the puck, leading to the 14 goals he scored (five on the power play). His all-around game was on full display, as he showed a strong willingness to play defense as much as offense. After being sent down early in the season, McGroarty did earn his call-up back to the NHL alongside Koivunen and looked solid before suffering an injury. The upside and excitement surrounding him will only continue to grow if he can show up and perform well in training camp next season and crack the NHL lineup.

Dubas Continues to Build a Strong System

After taking over a fairly bare prospect pool, Dubas and his staff have rebuilt their system and added prospects who can easily make a difference at the NHL level. With potentially six draft picks in the first three rounds of this year’s draft, there is a strong chance that the prospect system could become even stronger with depth and skill for the future.