Every Country’s Top Player at the 2025 World Junior Championship

The 2025 World Junior Championship has wrapped up, with the United States outlasting Finland in the gold medal game, 4-3 in overtime. Joining the United States (gold) and Finland (silver) in medaling included Czechia, which beat Sweden in a 14-round shootout in the bronze medal game. While these were the only teams to medal at the tournament, each country had its standout players. Who was the best player for each one in this year’s tournament?

Canada – G Carter George

Another quarterfinal exit by Canada is not what they had hoped for or expected coming into the tournament. Their offense struggled to do much, only having one player record more than one goal in their five games (Tanner Howe). However, Carter George’s play between the pipes was one of the biggest reasons the Canadian team made it as far as possible and had a chance in their quarterfinal loss against Czechia. A Los Angeles Kings prospect, George entered the tournament having a strong start to his season with the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He jumped to the Under-20 tournament after dominating last year’s U-18 tournament (he went 6-0-0 with a .915 save percentage/SV% and 2.33 goals-against average/GAA).

2025 IIHF World Junior Championship (The Hockey Writers)

In the four games he played this year, George started with two shutouts against Finland and Germany before he allowed three goals in a loss to the United States on Dec. 31. He held down the fort in each game and kept his team in games while they figured out their offense. After the tournament, he led all goaltenders in SV% (.935) and GAA (1.76).

Other players considered: Brayden Yager, Tanner Molendyk

Czechia – F Petr Sikora

Enemy number one amongst the Canadian fans following their matchup on Jan. 2 in the quarterfinals, Petr Sikora was an all-around presence for the bronze medalists. His offensive game was on full display, where he tallied four goals and three assists. He was all over the offensive zone, with and without the puck on his stick. When he had the puck, he made several plays to find his teammates or generate a chance for himself. The same can be said when he did not have the puck. He was relentless on the forecheck, and when Czechia had offensive pressure, he constantly found ways to get himself open.

Sikora also made his presence felt physically, getting involved a ton. He was strong defensively, with a persistent backcheck and all-around defensive game. With a roster of high-end players like Eduard Sale (Seattle Kraken) and Jakub Stancl (St. Louis Blues), the Washington Capitals 2024 sixth-round pick did the little things to help his team succeed and played a vital role in them winning their second straight bronze medal.

Other players considered: Eduard Sale, Michael Hrabal, Vojtěch Hradec

Finland – G Petteri Rimpinen

While George was Canada’s strongest and most consistent player, Petteri Rimpinen was the same for Finland. He was in the crease for every tournament game for the silver medal-winning Finns and was at the top of his game almost every step of the way. In the seven games played, he faced the most shots of any goaltender (255) while making the most saves (238).

Related: Guide to the 2025 World Junior Championship

Finland’s offense earned a lot of praise as the tournament progressed, but Rimpinen was easily their best player from start to finish, and he earned the tournament’s best goaltender honors. It is a small consolation prize for the undrafted netminder after the gold medal game loss. With his play, he has undoubtedly opened the eyes of NHL scouts. He will likely continue to be watched carefully when he returns to the Liiga as a possibility for a late-round draft selection.

Other players considered: Konsta Helenius, Jesse Kiiskinen

Germany – F Julius Sumpf

Germany only won one game in the tournament, but it was the most important: They defeated Kazakhstan in the relegation game on Jan. 2 to stay in the top division for next year’s tournament. A significant reason they avoided relegation was the play of Julius Sumpf. He was the leading point-scorer for Germany, tallying two goals and five assists. Of the two goals, the biggest came as the game-winning goal against Kazakhstan. Sumpf was the most consistent player of the forward group in the tournament and showcased his playmaking skills with his five assists.

Other players considered: Edwin Tropmann, Linus Vieillard

Kazakhstan – F Artur Gross

The only team to go winless in the tournament, Kazakhstan was an overmatched team for the most part. They only had two players score multiple goals, with Artur Gross and Kirill Lyapunov scoring three a piece. So, the team’s best player came down to these two, but ultimately, Gross took the spot due to his stronger overall game. He chipped in an assist to go along with his three goals. Defensively, he was one of the strongest Kazakhstan forwards through their five games.

Other players considered: Kirill Lyapunov, Vladimir Nikitin

Latvia – G Linards Feldbergs

The biggest reason Latvia made it as far as they did (a quarterfinal exit) was the play of their netminder, Linards Feldbergs. He was superb throughout the tournament, and if there had ever been a time when an award could go to a player whose team did not make it to the medal round, it could have been this year with the way he played. He kept Latvia in every game, stopping 35 or more shots in each game, headlined by the 55 he saved against Canada in the upset of the tournament on Dec. 27.

Other players considered: Eriks Mateiko

Slovakia – F Dalibor Dvorsky

The choice for Slovakia’s top player came down to two Blues prospects, Dalibor Dvorsky and Juraj Pekarcik. Both players were outstanding offensively, but the nod goes to Dvorsky. He tallied at least a point in all but one of the five games Switzerland played, headlined by a four-point game in their overtime win against Kazakhstan on Dec. 30. He seemed to do it all, scoring five times while chipping in with four assists. His nine points had him tied with the United States’ James Hagens for third-most in the tournament.

Overall, Blues fans have to be happy with what they saw from two of their prospects on the Slovak team and should be excited about what is to come.

Other players considered: Juraj Pekarcik, Maxim Strbak

Sweden – D Axel Sandin Pellikka

Had it not been for Axel Sandin Pellikka‘s outstanding tournament, Cole Hutson of the United States would likely have won the best defenseman award. But Sandin Pellikka showed why there is so much hype and excitement from the Detroit Red Wings organization and its fans, tallying ten points en route to his second straight time winning the award.

But it was not just the numbers that stood out from the stud defenseman. Sandin Pellikka showed a strong defensive game, putting himself in great spots to make a play on his opponents, whether it be with just a simple play with his stick or throwing a hit. When he did have the puck, which seemed to be more often than not, he showed a top-tier mature game with patience and vision. In the offensive zone, he constantly looked to make a play with the puck, either to his teammates or looking for a lane to get a better shooting opportunity.

Axel Sandin Pellikka, again, was the best defenseman in the WJC tournament, tallying ten points in the tournament for Sweden. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Much like Blues fans being excited about their prospects, Sandin Pellikka’s play in this year’s tournament again proves why he is being considered one of, if not the best, defensive prospects in the NHL and gives reason to believe that the backend of the Red Wings lineup will be strong for years to come as he will eventually join Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson in Detroit.

Switzerland – F Leo Braillard

Another team who struggled mightily in the tournament in the win department, Switzerland’s offense struggled to find a true rhythm in the tournament. Leo Braillard was the only player to reach the three-goal mark and was the most notable on the ice. His shot was on display with his three goals, and he constantly tried to make plays for the Swiss. He built off last year’s tournament, where he did not record a point in five games. He was named one of Switzerland’s three best players of the tournament, along with Andro Kaderli and Simon Meier.

The Lethbridge Hurricane (Western Hockey League) came in playing strong and had a solid tournament even if his country did not find the most success.

Other players considered: Simon Meier, Andro Kaderli

United States – F Ryan Leonard

The most challenging call to make was probably when it came to the United States. They had a handful of players who easily could have earned this honor, like Cole Hutson (Washington Capitals), 2025 NHL Draft prospect James Hagens, Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers, and Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals). Hutson became the first defenseman to lead the tournament in points by themselves, while Hagens had a standout first U20 tournament, and Perreault showed off his all-around game.

But in the end, the captain, Leonard, was the best player from start to finish. He was not only an offensive force (ten points in total) but also led with the “C” on his jersey in every facet of the word. He was a constant pest for his opponents on the forecheck and backcheck, creating havoc with and without the puck. Leading by example seemed to be the way for Leonard throughout the tournament. When he did have the puck, he and the all-Boston College line of himself, Hagens, and Perreault showed their chemistry as the top line in the tournament.

Both Leonard’s playmaking and goal-scoring abilities were on full display. His play earned him the best forward and the Most Valuable Player honors of the tournament.

Other players considered: Cole Hutson, James Hagens, Gabe Perreault

A Plethora of Talent All-Around

The 2025 WJC did not disappoint when it came to talent and excitement. Plenty of players were deserving of being their team’s best. Drafted players showcased their skills to their respective NHL teams, while players looking to hear their name in the 2025 NHL Draft also improved or proved that they belong to be top prospects in the upcoming draft. The clock is ticking toward the 2026 WJC tournament, which will be held state-side in Minnesota.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter