Everything to Know About Oilers’ New Alternate Jersey

On Saturday (Sept. 20), the Edmonton Oilers unveiled their new alternate jersey during the team’s annual Fan Day at Rogers Place.

Produced by Fanatics, the light-tan coloured jersey features a new “Oilers” wordmark across the chest and a new patch on the right shoulder. A press release from the Oilers reads in part that the jersey “blends Fanatics technology and innovation with a classic design that is built for Oil Country, evoking nostalgic brands that were trusted to keep machines running smoothly, in the shop and in the field.”

Edmonton Oilers alternate jersey (Photo credit: NHLShop)

Edmonton will wear the jersey seven times during the 2025-26 NHL regular season. Here’s everything to know about the latest addition to the Oilers’ wardrobe:

Design Highlights

The jersey leans heavily into the Edmonton region’s ‘Oil Country’ identity. The shoulder patch, which features an oil derrick inside a roundel with ‘OIL COUNTRY’ and ‘EDM 1979’ lettering, is “saluting the work ethic of Oil Country’s industries”, while the blue collar is a nod to “how Oil Country was built.”

The team’s signature oil drop is incorporated into the ‘s’ of the chest wordmark, and there is an oil drop tag sewn on the back hemline. ‘LETS GO OILERS’ appears inside the back collar.

Jersey Colours

The light tan base is a first in the history of the Oilers, who have always had a solid colour base of blue, orange, or white in all of their previous jerseys.

Related: Edmonton Oilers’ Alternate Jersey History

On the back of the jersey, player surnames appear in blue. Player numbers appear both on the back and upper arms of the jersey, in blue with light-tan and orange trim. Sleeves and hem stripes are a blue stripe trimmed in orange.

Jersey Ensemble

While the press release did not mention the full ensemble that the Oilers will wear with their new alternate jersey, the accompanying helmet, pants and socks can be seen in a photo of defenceman Mattias Ekholm modeling the new gear.

The helmet is blue, but it is not clear whether it will feature a decal. The pants are also blue, with the ‘Oilers’ wordmark from the chest of the jersey appearing in solid orange on the left leg. The socks are light tan with the same stripes that are on the sleeves.

The Oilers announced they will wear their new alternate jerseys on the following dates: at home on Oct. 28 (against the Utah Mammoth), Dec. 4 (Seattle Kraken), Dec. 6 (Winnipeg Jets), Dec. 23 (Calgary Flames) and Jan. 31 (Minnesota Wild); and on the road on Jan. 12 (Chicago Blackhawks) and Jan. 13 (Nashville Predators).

The number of dates the jerseys will be worn is surprisingly limited. Four other teams – the Ottawa Senators, St. Louis Blues, Seattle Kraken, and Washington Capitals – are introducing a new alternate jersey this season, and will be wearing them 13, 10, 12, and 15 times, respectively.

Jersey Was Leaked

As had been confirmed by insider Tom Gazzolla of Edmonton Sports Talk, the Oilers’ new alternate jersey is exactly as shown in a photo that was leaked on social media on Sept. 10.

Fan reaction to the leaked photo leaned somewhat negative. The response to the official unveiling wasn’t much better from those voicing opinions on social media. Some fans noted that it was a bad sign that Oilers captain Connor McDavid – whose pending free-agency at the end of the 2025-26 season is causing great consternation in Oil Country – was not featured in any of the marketing.

All that said, the jersey will still likely be a hot seller. It is available for pre-order now, and the Oilers announced it will be stocked at their official team store as of Oct. 7, a full three weeks before its on-ice debut.