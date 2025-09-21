Rangers Surge Past Devils 5-3 to Kick Off Preseason

The words ‘summer’ and ‘hockey’ are typically not synonymous, but they were for just this instance on Sunday afternoon as the New Jersey Devils faced the New York Rangers at The Rock to kick off their preseason. A second period surge led the Rangers to a 5-3 victory.

Just over three minutes in, Rangers fans had reason to jump to their feet as Gabe Perreault buried a chance in the slot to make it 1-0. But the Devils quickly knotted it up on the man advantage as Brian Halonen wired a one-timer past Jonathan Quick.

As was the plan, Devils’ netminder Jake Allen (9/10 saves) exited after one period to be replaced by Nico Daws. The Rangers promptly put an early second period chance past Daws as the 6-foot-7 Dylan Roobroeck snuck one through.

Later in the second, Daws continued to struggle as the Rangers took advantage with two in quick succession. Conor Sheary scored on a breakaway and 103 seconds later, Scott Morrow redirected one through to make it 4-1.

Dylan Garand replaced Jonathan Quick halfway through, as they split the game.

Moments after that, Devils fans got something that is likely worth more than the outcome of the game itself: A point from Russian prospect Arseni Gritsyuk, who made a sweet dish to Paul Cotter for a goal, making it 4-2.

But once again: the Rangers had a quick answer, as Jonny Brodzinski scored 59 seconds later to restore their three-goal lead.

Right place, right time.



Jonny buries the rebound. pic.twitter.com/yuVVNTSV5e — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 21, 2025

The third period was relatively uneventful until the Devils got a late 5-on-3 power play, and Gritsyuk made an impact again as he wired one past Garand to make it 5-3. The score stood there as the Rangers halted the Devils’ desperate attempts with the extra attacker.

The Rangers will head home to face the Boston Bruins on Tuesday evening (7:00 PM EDT); the Devils will remain in their barn to face the New York Islanders at the same time.