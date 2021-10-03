Calgary Flames 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best Calgary Flames 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Flames writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.

Flames Risk Losing Matthew Phillips if He Doesn’t Make NHL Roster The Flames could lose 23-year-old prospect Matthew Phillips if he doesn’t make the club this season, a precarious position for the club.

Flames Fantasy Sleeper Options for 2021-22 If you are looking for a few great value adds in the final rounds of your fantasy draft, consider these Calgary Flames players.

The Calgary Flames could see breakout performances from a couple of their forwards, as well as maybe their new top defenseman.

Flames’ Success Hinges on a Resurgence from Sean Monahan If the Calgary Flames are going to have success in the 2021-22 season, they will need Sean Monahan to return to form.

Flames’ Sutter Counting on Familiar Faces to Solidify 4th Line Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter is counting on some familiar faces to solidify his fourth line in 2021-22.

3 Flames Who Could Win Awards in 2021-22 With the 2021-22 season nearing, here is a look at 3 Calgary Flames who could be up for individual awards in less than a years time.

Calgary Flames’ 3 Bold Predictions for the 2021-22 Season The Calgary Flames are looking for a bounce-back season. These three bold predictions would go a long way into helping that happen.

Flames Rookie Camp Is Key to Keep Roster Dreams Alive As the Calgary Flames hold rookie camp, it is key to some of their prospects to keep alive their dream of being invited to training camp.

Flames Offseason Signals Veteran-Laden, Defence-First Hockey The 2021 offseason plan seems more clear now for the Flames. They added big bodies on defence and forwards who play defence first.

Flames’ Veteran Free-Agent Signings Shut Door on Prospect Opportunities When the Calgary Flames signed veteran free agents this offseason, it takes away a lot of opportunities for their prospects in 2021-22.

Flames’ Goaltending Stable for First Time in Decades For the first time in decades, the Calgary Flames will begin the 2021-22 season with stable goaltending, something the team has been missing.

Flames’ Valimaki Hoping to Step Up in Giordano’s Absence Juuso Valimaki has a chance to replace Mark Giordano on defense for the Calgary Flames in the 2021-22 season.

Flames Hoping for Consistency and Discipline From Zadorov After acquiring him from the Chicago Blackhawks this offseason, the Calgary Flames are hoping for the best version of Nikita Zadorov.

3 Flames Who Need a Bounce Back 2021-22 Season The Calgary Flames did not have the 2020-21 season they wanted. In order to get back on track, these three players need bounce-back seasons.

Flames’ Best Value Contracts for the 2021-22 Season Assuming the roster remains the same, the Calgary Flames will need players to outperform their contracts like the ones here.

Flames’ Top 20 Prospects Following the 2021 Draft Following the 2021 Entry Draft, here are the Top 20 prospects for the Calgary Flames heading into the 2021-22 season.

5 Flames Prospects Who Could Crack the 2021-22 Roster The Calgary Flames have five prospects that will fight for a 2021-22 roster spot in training camp and could make roster decisions hard.

Calgary Flames’ 5 Untouchable Prospects for 2021-22 With the Calgary Flames in the thick of putting together their 2020-21 roster, these five prospects should be deemed are untouchable.

Flames’ Blue Line Faces Challenges with Loss of Giordano When the Calgary Flames lost Mark Giordano to the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion draft, they didn’t just lose their captain.

Flames’ Defence Pairings Are a Work in Progress Losing your captain and longest-tenured defenceman will shake things up. That is the case for the Calgary Flames heading into next season.

Flames Have Numerous Options for Team Captain Next Season For the first time in eight years, the Calgary Flames are currently without a team captain. Who will fill the void?

Flames’ New Additions Will Shake-up the Forward Lines We’re still seven weeks from training camp but it’s never too early to imagine what the Flames’ forward ranks will look like.