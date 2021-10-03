Calgary Flames 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best Calgary Flames 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Flames writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.

Matthew Phillips

Flames Risk Losing Matthew Phillips if He Doesn’t Make NHL Roster

The Flames could lose 23-year-old prospect Matthew Phillips if he doesn’t make the club this season, a precarious position for the club.

Juuso Valimaki, Calgary Flames

Flames Fantasy Sleeper Options for 2021-22

If you are looking for a few great value adds in the final rounds of your fantasy draft, consider these Calgary Flames players.

Noah Hanifin Calgary Flames

3 Flames Breakout Candidates in 2021-22

The Calgary Flames could see breakout performances from a couple of their forwards, as well as maybe their new top defenseman.

Sean Monahan Calgary Flames

Flames’ Success Hinges on a Resurgence from Sean Monahan

If the Calgary Flames are going to have success in the 2021-22 season, they will need Sean Monahan to return to form.

Darryl Sutter

Flames’ Sutter Counting on Familiar Faces to Solidify 4th Line

Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter is counting on some familiar faces to solidify his fourth line in 2021-22.

Johnny Gaudreau Calgary Flames

3 Flames Who Could Win Awards in 2021-22

With the 2021-22 season nearing, here is a look at 3 Calgary Flames who could be up for individual awards in less than a years time.

Calgary Flames 3 Bold Predictions for the 2021-22 season Matthew Tkachuk, Jacob Markstrom and Noah Hanifin

Calgary Flames’ 3 Bold Predictions for the 2021-22 Season

The Calgary Flames are looking for a bounce-back season. These three bold predictions would go a long way into helping that happen.

Connor Zary Kamloops Blazers

Flames Rookie Camp Is Key to Keep Roster Dreams Alive

As the Calgary Flames hold rookie camp, it is key to some of their prospects to keep alive their dream of being invited to training camp.

Trevor Lewis Winnipeg Jets

Flames Offseason Signals Veteran-Laden, Defence-First Hockey

The 2021 offseason plan seems more clear now for the Flames. They added big bodies on defence and forwards who play defence first.

Calgary Flames Recent Depth Signings Brad Richardson, Michael Stone and Erik Gudbranson

Flames’ Veteran Free-Agent Signings Shut Door on Prospect Opportunities

When the Calgary Flames signed veteran free agents this offseason, it takes away a lot of opportunities for their prospects in 2021-22.

Dan Vladar Providence Bruins

Flames’ Goaltending Stable for First Time in Decades

For the first time in decades, the Calgary Flames will begin the 2021-22 season with stable goaltending, something the team has been missing.

Juuso Valimaki

Flames’ Valimaki Hoping to Step Up in Giordano’s Absence

Juuso Valimaki has a chance to replace Mark Giordano on defense for the Calgary Flames in the 2021-22 season.

Nikita Zadorov Chicago Blackhawks

Flames Hoping for Consistency and Discipline From Zadorov

After acquiring him from the Chicago Blackhawks this offseason, the Calgary Flames are hoping for the best version of Nikita Zadorov.

Matthew Tkachuk Calgary Flames

3 Flames Who Need a Bounce Back 2021-22 Season

The Calgary Flames did not have the 2020-21 season they wanted. In order to get back on track, these three players need bounce-back seasons.

Malcolm Subban, Andrew Mangiapane

Flames’ Best Value Contracts for the 2021-22 Season

Assuming the roster remains the same, the Calgary Flames will need players to outperform their contracts like the ones here.

Jakub Pelletier Flames Draft

Flames’ Top 20 Prospects Following the 2021 Draft

Following the 2021 Entry Draft, here are the Top 20 prospects for the Calgary Flames heading into the 2021-22 season.

Connor Mackey Calgary Flames

5 Flames Prospects Who Could Crack the 2021-22 Roster

The Calgary Flames have five prospects that will fight for a 2021-22 roster spot in training camp and could make roster decisions hard.

Adam Ruzicka, Sarnia Sting, OHL

Calgary Flames’ 5 Untouchable Prospects for 2021-22

With the Calgary Flames in the thick of putting together their 2020-21 roster, these five prospects should be deemed are untouchable.

Chris Tanev Calgary Flames

Flames’ Blue Line Faces Challenges with Loss of Giordano

When the Calgary Flames lost Mark Giordano to the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion draft, they didn’t just lose their captain.

Nikita Zadorov Chicago Blackhawks

Flames’ Defence Pairings Are a Work in Progress

Losing your captain and longest-tenured defenceman will shake things up. That is the case for the Calgary Flames heading into next season.

Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk

Flames Have Numerous Options for Team Captain Next Season

For the first time in eight years, the Calgary Flames are currently without a team captain. Who will fill the void?

Blake Coleman Tampa Bay Lightning

Flames’ New Additions Will Shake-up the Forward Lines

We’re still seven weeks from training camp but it’s never too early to imagine what the Flames’ forward ranks will look like.

