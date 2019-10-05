Tampa Bay Lightning (1-0-0, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (0-1-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

Bottom Line

Atlantic Division foes Florida and Tampa Bay will play.

Florida went 23-19-10 in Eastern Conference play and 20-13-8 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Panthers averaged 3.2 goals and 5.6 assists per game last season.

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Tampa Bay went 62-16-4 overall and 44-8-0 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Lightning averaged 32.0 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.9 goals per game.

Saturday’s meeting will be the second of the season for the two teams. The Lightning won the last matchup 5-2.

Panthers Injuries: None listed.

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press