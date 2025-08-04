Former Avalanche Jimmy Vesey Signs in Switzerland

Former Colorado Avalanche forward Jimmy Vesey just inked a two-year deal with Geneve-Servette HC in Switzerland’s National League, according to the team’s official website. The Boston, Massachusetts native will begin his first stint overseas after spending the last ten seasons in the NHL. In 2024-2025, Vesey played 43 games with the New York Rangers and the Avalanche, totaling five goals and three assists, including ten games with Colorado, where he contributed one goal and one assist.

Jimmy Vesey, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In his 626-game NHL career, Vesey played for several teams. He had his best years with the Rangers, where he started his career after being drafted by the Nashville Predators 66th overall in 2012. After a successful NCAA career with Harvard University that ended with the Hobey Baker Award as the top men’s ice hockey player in 2016, Vesey made headlines for not wanting to report to the Predators or the Buffalo Sabres, who later traded for his rights, and opting to join the Rangers instead.

Vesey also won gold at the 2013 World Juniors with Team USA and had three assists in nine games at the World Championship in 2015, when the USA won the bronze medal.

Despite his talent, Vesey failed to live up to expectations, with a career-high of 35 points with the Rangers in his third NHL season. He also played for the Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and the New Jersey Devils, before returning to New York in 2022 on a PTO before being signed to a contract. He was traded to the Avalanche last March.

Geneve also recently signed another former NHLer, Jesse Puljujarvi, and will try to rebound after failing to make the playoffs last season and losing the postseason qualifiers the season before. The team’s most recent championship was in 2023.