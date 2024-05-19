Former Bruin Zboril Making Most of Opportunity in AHL Playoffs

Jakub Zboril saw what was going on around him at Boston Bruins’ Training Camp as they were preparing for the 2023-24 season. After playing in just 22 games for the Bruins in 2022-23, it was clear the team was looking to go in a different direction.

Eventually, the Bruins placed Zboril on waivers which cleared the way for him to go to the Providence Bruins. Meanwhile, he just wanted to play hockey. So he asked the Bruins for a trade.

Zboril Waited for Trade

That trade didn’t happen right away. It wasn’t until the 2024 Trade Deadline that Zboril was given the fresh start he was looking for. He was dealt to the Columbus Blue Jackets as part of the trade that saw Andrew Peeke become a Bruin.

Zboril was then assigned to the Cleveland Monsters. His veteran presence plus some injuries to key players have allowed him an opportunity to show he still has plenty to give.

Zboril scored a big power-play goal on Saturday afternoon helping them to a 4-1 win in Game 2 of the North Division Finals against the Syracuse Crunch. The Monsters lead the best-of-five series 2-0. The Crunch will host Game 3 on Wednesday night hoping to avoid elimination.

Zboril stopped by postgame to talk about his opportunity with the Monsters, his exit from the Bruins and knowing he has his future to play for as a pending unrestricted free agent.

“At camp in Boston, they told me I was not gonna start in the top-6,” Zboril said. “I just wanted to play hockey, so I asked to be moved. Nothing was happening. I wasn’t really playing in Providence. They didn’t need me anymore, so they wanted to play their younger guys to let them grow, which I understood. I was just praying everyday to get a chance over here. So I’m really glad that it came.”

Adjusting to a New Team

The trade from the Bruins to the Blue Jackets was the first time Zboril was traded since being drafted in the first round of the 2015 NHL Draft. While he was hoping for a trade, it was going to be an adjustment as well in certain aspects.

“The team I grew up with in Boston and Providence and then coming (to Cleveland), the system is kind of the same,” Zboril said. “So it wasn’t really hard for me to adjust. It was my first trade too so I was kind of scared and nervous coming into a new locker room because I’ve never done it before. But it’s an amazing group of guys. So they just embraced me and took me in as their own. I’m really grateful they made it easy for me.”

“Right now, I get the chance to play through my mistakes. Now if I make a mistake, I’m getting the next shift right away. I don’t have to be wait 10 minutes on the bench and be thinking about what I did wrong for a long time. I can afford to take a mistake because I know I will get a chance to actually prove them wrong and prove to myself I can actually do it. So I’m just slowly and surely building my confidence back up.”

Zboril acknowledged that over time, his confidence suffered because of the lack of opportunity he got and being afraid that one mistake will lead to long periods of time on the bench. The Monsters are allowing him an opportunity to do what he does best. “I’m always a guy who defends first. And then if I get a chance to contribute a little bit on offense, I’m doing to do that. I like being the offensive guy too.”

Jakub Zboril says he’s regaining his confidence with the Cleveland Monsters. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Zboril is one of 13 Monsters’ players who have scored a goal for them in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The team has scored 16 goals while amassing a 5-1 record showing they can get contributions from anyone on the team.

Being an Example & Playing for Future

Not only does Zboril find himself playing meaningful playoff hockey in May, he’s finding himself being an example for his teammates while also thinking about playing for his next contract.

Like Providence, the Monsters have some up and coming young defensemen in David Jiricek and Stanislav Svozil playing big minutes. That pair is playing on the top pair together. Zboril is playing on the second pair with Cole Clayton.

Zboril admitted that part of what he’s doing is being a leader when he can, especially around some of the Blue Jackets’ young talent.

“When I got here, the coaches talked to me about being a leader for other guys that I should be showing the play on the ice. So I’m definitely trying to do that,” Zboril said. “If I see something wrong, I’m trying to help everyone out. So I tell them my perspective on things but I’m not gonna be overly the leadership blah blah blah (talking too much.) So for me, it’s about minimizing mistakes and showing (them) my best.”

While all that is going on, Zboril hasn’t lost perspective that he needs a new contract and is playing for his future. He’s in a place now that is showing perspective teams what he still has to offer.

Zboril has been a steadying influence since joining the Monsters. He scored his first goal with the Monsters on Saturday after a perfect setup from Jiricek. That goal gave the Monsters a cushion they’d never relinquish.

With a handful of NHL teams on hand in Cleveland watching Game 2, it’s certainly possible one of those teams could look at Zboril as a potential free agent option if the Blue Jackets elect not to bring him back. Given the full house on the Blue Jackets’ blue line and who’s about ready to play, there’s a good chance he will test free agency after this season.

Before Zboril has to worry about that, he and the Monsters are just one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. With the Crunch playing their next two games at home, this series is far from over. Game 3 goes Wednesday night and then Game 4 if necessary goes Friday night.

Zboril’s making important contributions on the ice and is helping the team off the ice including to his fellow countrymen in Jiricek and Svozil. He prayed for a fresh start and is now one win away from playing in the AHL’s Final Four. He was given a prime opportunity and is now making the most of it.