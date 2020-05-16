Garin Bjorklund – 2020 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Garin Bjorklund

2019-20 Team: Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

Date of Birth: May 28, 2002

Place of Birth: Grande Praire, Alberta

Ht: 6’2” Wt: 170 lbs

Catches: Left

Position: Goalie

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 First-Year Draft Eligible

Rankings

As a 17-year-old rookie taking on significant playing time with the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers, Garin Bjorklund did everything that could be asked of him and more. While he was expected to be just a backup to teammate and 2019 second-round pick Mads Sogaard, by mid-season he was showcasing why he would be the future for the team in net.

While Sogaard was away playing for Denmark at the WJC-20, Bjorklund stepped up in his place, putting together solid start after solid start. No, they weren’t flawless games, but it was often enough to keep his team within striking distance of a win.

At just 17-years-old, Garin Bjorklund was asked to take on significant playing time for the Medicine Hat Tigers throughout the 2019-20 WHL season. (Erica Perreaux/Lethbridge Hurricanes)

And win he did. By the end of the abbreviated 2019-20 season, Bjorklund had posted an impressive 20-5-1 record, placing him third amongst rookie goaltenders for wins in the WHL. While his overall statistics weren’t necessarily impressive, as he posted a 2.91 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage, for his age he showed that he has the talent to, at the very least, hold his own.

Garin Bjorklund – NHL Draft Projection

While Bjorklund may not be the most highly valued prospect heading into the 2020 NHL draft, he still is very likely to get selected this year. Many have him pegged to go early in the sixth round, with a late fifth-round selection not being too far out of the question.

However, drafting goaltenders can be a bit weird. Sometimes there’s a run on the position in the late-second and early third round, causing a player like Bjorklund to suddenly rise in the draft. If that happens, he could go as soon as the fourth-round, with a late third-round selection not being out of the question if a team falls in love with him.

Quotables

Bjorklund was a key factor in Medicine Hat’s 41-19-2-1 season, closing out his shortened campaign with a 2.91 goals-against average, an .897 save percentage and a lengthy highlight reel of game-changing stops. Ryan McCracken (from ‘Top 5: Tigers’ Bjorklund ranked fifth among North American goalies,’ Medicine Hat News, 04/09/2020)

“I think Bjorklund played great when we needed him when Mads was gone,” Desjardins said. “He stepped up and played well and won some big games for us on the road.” Glen Erickson – dubnetwork.ca

Strengths

NHL-caliber build

Lots of experience for a young goaltender

Can handle pressure and make a game-winning save

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Needs to slow the game down in net

Hasn’t taken on a full starting workload yet

Still has very raw talent

NHL Potential

There’s no more difficult position to draft in the NHL than a goaltender. Since there are relatively few selected each year and so only a handful of starting jobs in the league, it’s unlikely that someone drafted in the fifth-round or later could eventually even be a back-up.

That being said, Bjorklund has the build and potential of an NHL starter. As he continues to get more and more playing time with Medicine Hat during the 2020-21 season, we will see if he has what it takes to handle a starting workload. If he does, then in a few years he could be ready to take on an AHL stint and from there, anything can happen.

Risk/Reward Analysis

2/5 Risk, 5/5 Reward

When it comes down to it, there’s always some risk involved with drafting a goaltender. If Bjorklund is taken any sooner than late fourth-round, then that risk gets even higher, as it will be years before he will be ready to challenge for AHL playing time, let alone an NHL job.

If he is selected in the fifth or later, however, that would set expectations properly. Bjorklund is a project who will need time to develop his game. If he is given that time, then the payout could be immense, especially for a franchise with weak goaltending depth.

