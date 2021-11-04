Golden Knights News & Rumors: Eichel, Karlsson, Hutton, Amadio

In this edition of Vegas Golden Knights News & Rumors, the Eichel rumors have continued to the point it seems like a near guarantee a deal between the Golden Knights and Buffalo Sabres will happen in the near future. In other news, the injury struggles continue for this team as William Karlsson is expected to miss roughly six weeks due to a foot injury. Meanwhile, the team added some depth both up front and on the back end, first by signing free agent defenceman Ben Hutton to a deal, and days later, claiming forward Michael Amadio off of waivers.

Eichel Trade Speculation Heating Up

The speculation surrounding an Eichel trade has reached an all-time high in recent days, as it feels like the Sabres will deal the 25-year-old in the very near future. While the Calgary Flames remain in the mix, the Golden Knights appear to be the heavy favorites to land him.

It will be a difficult fit salary cap-wise given the fact Eichel has a cap hit of $10 million, but we have seen the Golden Knights manage to figure out some tricky cap situations in the past. From a roster standpoint, it makes a ton of sense as the Golden Knights are already one of the NHL’s best teams but lack a true number one center. Picking up Eichel would turn them into one of the biggest Stanley Cup contenders in the entire league.

Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The reason for the rumors really picking up as of late is due to the fact that Elliotte Friedman appeared on the Jeff Marek show last Friday and said talks between the two sides are intensifying. It further confirms what Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff had speculated a week earlier. We could see a trade between the Golden Knights and Sabres very shortly.

Karlsson Out Long-Term

The Golden Knights were already in a tough spot injury-wise up front, given that both Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone are already out of the lineup. That has gotten even worse now, as it has been confirmed that Karlsson will miss roughly six weeks due to a broken foot. It is tough news for the team, as the 28-year-old has been a steady offensive contributor for them since being selected in the expansion draft from the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2017.

On top of the three mentioned above, the Golden Knights are also currently without Alex Tuch, Jake Bischoff, Zach Whitecloud, Nolan Patrick, and Mattias Janmark due to a variety of injuries. What looked to be a very promising season has suddenly resulted in a ton of question marks.

Hutton Signed to One-Year Deal

The Golden Knights announced on Thursday that they signed Hutton to a one-year, $750,000 deal. The 28-year-old had attended the Anaheim Ducks training camp on a professional tryout offer but went unsigned. He has played in a total of 379 career NHL games, recording 16 goals and 75 points.

In 2020-21, Hutton suited up for 34 games with the Anaheim Ducks before getting traded at the deadline to the Toronto Maple Leafs. In a combined 38 games between the two clubs, he managed one goal and five points in just over 18 minutes of ice time. He has yet to suit up for a game with the Golden Knights since they signed him.

Amadio Claimed Off Waivers

The Hutton signing wasn’t the only transaction the Golden Knights made this past week, as they also claimed Amadio off of waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 25-year-old suited up for three games with the Maple Leafs this season but was held pointless. He has since suited up for one game with the Golden Knights but has still yet to hit the scoresheet in 2021-22.

Michael Amadio during his time with the Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Amadio has played in a total of 177 games in stints with the L.A. Kings, Ottawa Senators, and, of course, the Leafs and now Golden Knights. In those 177 games, he has managed 16 goals and 40 points. While he’s proven he has the ability to put up big offensive numbers in the American Hockey League, he is more of a depth option at the NHL level.

Up Next for the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights will be looking to rebound in their next game tonight against the Ottawa Senators after getting clobbered 4-0 by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. They then have a back-to-back on the weekend, with the first game coming against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday followed by Sunday’s tilt against the Detroit Red Wings. They have a chance to get back above .500 if they win both, as they currently sit with a record of 4-5-0.