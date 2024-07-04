Hakanpaa Brings Size, Grit & Experience to Maple Leafs’ Blue Line

On July 1, 2024, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced the signing of defenceman Jani Hakanpaa to a two-year, $3 million contract. Known for his physicality and shot-blocking abilities, he brings a wealth of experience and grit to the Maple Leafs’ blue line.

In the 2023-24 season with the Dallas Stars, Hakanpaa scored two goals and 12 points. He also registered 196 hits and 123 blocked shots in 64 games. However, his season was cut short by a knee injury that required an arthroscopic procedure. Despite this setback, Hakanpaa’s impact on the ice undeniably showed his defensive prowess and resilience.

Assuming he returns to total health, Hakanpaa is expected to play a significant role on Toronto’s third defensive pairing. His physical presence and defensive reliability will be invaluable, especially in high-pressure situations. Hakanpaa’s journey to the NHL and his uncompromising style of play make him a crucial addition to the Maple Leafs as they aim for postseason success. He could be the big, right-handed defenceman the team has needed for so long.

Hakanpaa’s Early Beginnings in Finland

Hakanpaa’s path to the NHL is a story of determination, physicality, and steady development. Born on March 31, 1992, in Kirkkonummi, Finland, his journey from the Finnish leagues to the NHL is a testament to his dedication and resilience.

Jani Hakanpaa, when he was with the Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images)

Standing at an imposing 6-foot-7 and weighing 222 pounds, Hakanpaa was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the fourth round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, 104th overall. His early career saw him develop his skills in Finland with the U-20 national team and SM-liiga’s Blues. In the 2010-11 season, he showed his potential with three points in eight games for the Finland U-20 team.

Hakanpaa’s Moves to North America, But Not for Long

Hakanpaa’s tenure in Finland continued to be productive. In the 2011-12 season, he scored 12 points in 41 games with the Blues, followed by a five-point season in 2012-13. Transitioning to North America, he played in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Peoria Rivermen and Chicago Wolves and a brief stint in the ECHL with the Quad City Mallards. His AHL seasons were marked by steady defensive play, including an eight-point season with the Wolves in 2013-14.

Returning to Finland, Hakanpaa spent four seasons with Karpat, where his game matured significantly. In the 2017-18 season, he scored 24 points in 58 games, followed by 23 points in 2018-19. His contributions helped Karpat in multiple playoff runs, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure.

Hakanpaa’s Breakthrough in the NHL

Hakanpaa’s NHL career began earnestly with the Anaheim Ducks in the 2019-20 season. That season, he made his mark with five games and a goal. His defensive prowess and physicality became more prominent in subsequent seasons. In the 2020-21 season, he played 57 games split between the Ducks and the Carolina Hurricanes, contributing defensively with three points and 35 penalty minutes. He and Simon Benoit were with the Ducks during the 2020-21 season.

The 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons with the Dallas Stars saw Hakanpaa solidify his role as a dependable defenceman. Playing 80 and 82 games, respectively, he scored a combined 28 points and provided a physical presence with 103 penalty minutes. His playoff experience also grew, appearing in 22 playoff games over these two seasons.

In the 2023-24 season, Hakanpaa continued his physical style of play. Combined with his shot-blocking ability, he is a valuable asset to any team’s defensive lineup. His knee injury, which required an arthroscopic procedure, kept him out of action after March 16. However, he is not expected to need further knee procedures and is on the road to recovery.

Hakanpaa Joins the Maple Leafs

As Hakanpaa joins the Maple Leafs on a two-year, $3 million contract, his strong defensive play, physicality, and experience will be crucial additions to the team’s third defensive pairing. His presence on the ice will provide grit and reliability, particularly in high-pressure playoff situations where his experience and defensive skills can anchor the team’s blue line. Toronto fans can look forward to seeing a defenceman who embodies resilience, dedication, and a commitment to team success.

Hakanpaa’s journey has not been without its challenges, but his perseverance and dedication have seen him overcome obstacles and continue to contribute at a high level. Toronto fans can look forward to seeing a rugged, resilient defenceman committed to the team’s success. With Hakanpaa in the lineup, the Maple Leafs are better equipped to handle the rigours of an NHL season and the intensity of playoff hockey.