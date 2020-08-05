Prospects News & Rumors: Seider, Mazura, Niemelainen & More

The Detroit Red Wings have loaned their top pick from the 2019 NHL Draft overseas while the Edmonton Oilers have done the same with two of their prospects. A top 2021 NHL prospect is practicing in Switzerland. We will take a look at a player who had a great sophomore season in the Western Hockey League (WHL) as our Prospect of the Day.

Red Wings Loan Seider Overseas

The Red Wings announced that they have loaned a top prospect, Moritz Seider, to Adler Mannheim of the DEL for the start of the 2020-21 season. He was selected by Detroit in the first round, sixth overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Seider spent this season playing for the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League (AHL) and collected two goals and 20 assists in 49 games. Although he was one of the youngest players in the AHL, he didn’t look out of place in his first season in North America.

The Red Wings are not suiting up for the next few months, so it made sense that they wanted their top prospect to continue to play while the AHL is still on hiatus. Seider is expected to play a big role on the Red Wings’ blue line in the future and they want what’s best for his development.

Oilers Loan Two Prospects to Finland

The Oilers announced that they have loaned two of their prospects to Finland for the upcoming season. Tomas Mazura will play for HIFK of the U20 SM-sarja and Markus Niemelainen has been loaned to Asset of the Liiga.

Mazura spent this season playing with Kimball Union Academy of the United States H.S. Prep League where he collected 13 goals and 73 points in 35 games. He also suited up for the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) where he collected one goal and two assists in four games. Mazura was originally selected in the sixth round, 162nd overall in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Niemelainen spent this season playing for Assat of the Liiga. In 55 games, he collected one goal and six assists. He was originally selected in the third round, 63rd overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Petes’ McTavish Practicing in Switzerland

Top 2021 NHL Draft prospect and member of the Peterborough Petes, Mason McTavish is practicing with NLA team Lugano in Switzerland. He is eligible to practice with them because he has a Swiss player licence that doesn’t count against the foreign-contingent in Switzerland.

McTavish spent this season lighting up the Ontario Hockey League as a rookie where he collected 29 goals and 42 points in 57 games. With the 2020-21 OHL season still up in the air, McTavish is keeping his legs fresh and his body ready by practicing against men.

He is ranked as a mid-first-round pick for the 2021 NHL Draft.

Prospect of the Day – Cross Hanas

In our Prospect of the Day segment, we will take a look at 2020 NHL Draft-eligible winger, Cross Hanas, who just completed his second season playing for the Portland Winterhawks in the WHL. In 60 games, he managed 22 goals and 49 points.

Ranked 58th amongst North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, Hanas brings a solid skill set to the lineup. When the puck is on his stick, he has the confidence to make plays and knows where to find his teammates. He has a solid shot and knows how to use it, often getting it off in the blink of an eye.

Cross Hanas could be a great player down the line, but needs to work on his consistency. (Portland Winterhawks)

Our own Greg Boysen thinks that in order for Hanas to be a solid NHL player, he needs to work on his consistency:

“He has plenty of skill as he has shown it off with multiple lacrosse-style goals in Portland. He struggles to produce on a consistent basis and has some selfish tendencies on the ice. Hanas has displayed some nice play-making abilities with his passing and vision, but there are times when he puts the blinders on and tries to do it all himself.”

Hanas is an intriguing prospect who will bolster any team’s pipeline. At the end of the day, if he wishes to make the NHL, it will all come down to how he develops.