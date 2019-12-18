Aho, Staal Score Twice as the Hurricanes Double up the Jets 6-3

WINNIPEG — Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal each scored a pair of goals as the Carolina Hurricanes extended their point streak to six games with a 6-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Andrei Svechnikov and Lucas Wallmark also had goals for the Hurricanes (21-11-2), who are 5-0-1 during their point run. Dougie Hamilton contributed three assists, while Nino Niederreiter added a pair and Aho had one.

Jack Roslovic, Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets (20-12-2), who had a five-game home win streak snapped.

Petr Mrazek made 30 saves for the Hurricanes, who are 3-0-1 during a five-game road trip that ends Thursday in Colorado.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 18 shots for Winnipeg before Laurent Brossoit replaced him to start the third period with Carolina ahead 5-2. Brossoit made four saves.

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports)

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period.

Winnipeg had the first power play late in the opening period, but Mrazek stopped all three shots he faced.

It wasn’t the same case for Hellebuyck, as Wallmark got a loose puck in the slot and scored on the power play at 18:23.

Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers helped ensure the visitors wouldn’t take the lead to the dressing. He spun around inside the blue line and fired the puck straight at the net, where Roslovic was in front to deflect it in with 7.4 seconds remaining in the period.

Winnipeg outshot Carolina 13-11 in the first.

The second period was highlighted by goals from Aho and Svechnikov.

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

Aho scored his 19th and 20th goals of the season and picked up his one assist in the middle frame. He has 11 points in his last five games off seven goals and four assists.

Aho’s first goal gave Carolina a 2-1 lead, but Laine deflected in a Nathan Beaulieu shot to tie it up at 12:18.

Svechnikov regained the lead 52 seconds later when he went around the back of the net, kept the puck on his blade and tossed it over Hellebuyck’s right shoulder. It was the second time this season he’s pulled off the lacrosse-like move.

Aho made it 4-2 at 16:46 and Staal added a power-play goal at 18:43.

Jets forward Andrew Copp suffered an upper-body injury in the second period and didn’t return.

Jets forward Andrew Copp (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

Staal added his second goal of the game, and fifth of the season, at 3:16 of the third period.

Scheifele scored on the power play at 12:02 with Aho in the penalty box for slashing. Scheifele is on a seven-game point streak, with seven goals and five assists in that span.

Winnipeg wraps up a three-game homestand Thursday against Chicago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2019.

Judy Owen, The Canadian Press