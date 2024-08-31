Hurricanes Reportedly Sign Seth Jarvis to Very Unique 8-Year Deal

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Seth Jarvis to an eight-year deal worth $63.2 million. Jarvis, 22, had a breakout year with the Hurricanes last season with 33 goals and 67 points while playing on the right wing in the top-six.

Jarvis’ contract will have an average annual value (AAV) of $7.5 million, which over eight years, is lower than the total value of the contract. This is a unique deal as the Hurricanes and Jarvis agreed to deferred salary which can be paid out after the contract ends. While the specific details of the deferred payment aren’t clear as of now, the contract comes with $7.5 million against the Hurricanes’ salary cap with $3.2 million owed in a ninth year that lowers the AAV during the course of the contract.

The Athletic’s Chris Johnston reported that the deferred payment has been part of the NHL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement since the 2005 lockout, but hasn’t been used often. He extended this report by saying some teams have looked into it recently, using the Vegas Golden Knights and Jonathan Marchessault as a recent example.

Jarvis Is Crucial Piece of Hurricanes Offense

Since the Hurricanes drafted Jarvis 13th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, he has had a fantastic impact on their organization. His rookie season was a strong campaign, where he scored 40 points in 68 games and earned Calder Trophy votes. His offensive production rates took a bit of a dip in his sophomore season with 39 points in 82 games, but his totals last season were very promising.

Jarvis brings a lot more than regular season scoring, though. Not only is his infectious and fun personality one of the best in the league, but on the ice, he provides good playoff scoring with 27 points in 40 career playoff games, and this past season, he earned an eighth-place finish in Selke Trophy voting.

He also took a big step in his physical game. With a career-high of 115 hits last season, his presence on the ice has started developing in a way that hadn’t been as impactful as before.

The Hurricanes as a whole are a very strong possession team, and Jarvis is no exception. The defensive responsibility that goes along with his high-end offense makes for a very effective two-way winger, and playing alongside Sebastian Aho on the top line is a duo that can be deployed in any situation. While the top line is the ideal place for him, what makes Jarvis even more valuable is his versatility with that two-way game.

Jarvis did spend time lower in the lineup throughout the course of last season, but it wasn’t looked at as a demotion for most of it. If anything, it was a compliment to how good he is because the lines deeper in the group needed a burst of energy and to find some more offense. Head coach Rod Brind’Amour isn’t afraid to play around with his lines, and having a player like Jarvis to go into any position and thrive is a luxury.

This deal, especially with the deferred payment, is a great deal for both sides. The Hurricanes get a great player locked into their lineup for eight years at a notably lower AAV than he should have, and Jarvis gets his money guaranteed and an extra salary payment after his contract ends. On top of that, he is being told by the team just how important he is by getting this deal done and is sure to have a great spot in the lineup to thrive.