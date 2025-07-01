Hurricanes’ Stankoven Signs Well-Earned Extension

It is official, the Carolina Hurricanes announced on Tuesday that they have signed forward Logan Stankoven to an eight-year, $48 million extension. The annual average value (AAV) will be $6 million per season and will kick in on July 1, 2026. After acquiring him at the trade deadline on March 7 for Mikko Rantanen, the 22-year-old Kamloops, BC native will be staying in Raleigh through the 2033-34 season. What does this mean for Stankoven and the Hurricanes?

Stankoven Staying in Carolina

After joining the Hurricanes, Stankoven tallied five goals and nine points in 19 regular-season games. He also had a stellar first postseason with the team, scoring five goals and eight points in 15 games. He mainly played on the third line with Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook, and that trio fit well together as none of them were afraid to attack the puck on the forecheck and the backcheck. Stankoven, while listed at 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, plays bigger than his size, and he carries that Western Hockey League (WHL) mindset as a physical two-way player who can score and play defense.

Stankoven averaged 15:04 of ice time with the Hurricanes in the regular season, and there is room for that to increase, especially on the second power-play unit and possibly in the top six. While his extension does not kick in until next offseason, having him locked up for the next nine years should go a long way for the Hurricanes. Stankoven will be set to become an unrestricted free agent at 31 years old.

It was clear that he wanted to stay in Carolina long-term. During exit interviews, he said, “First class for sure. I’ve enjoyed every minute of being here. The people within the organization and my teammates, I think I’ve been able to create a really good bond with everyone here. I love the city and just kind of the vibes around it. So yeah, I’m looking forward to hopefully spending a lot more time here.”

Carolina Hurricanes center Logan Stankoven (22) celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period against the Florida Panthers in game four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Hurricanes felt the same way. General manager Eric Tulsky stated, “From the moment he arrived in Raleigh, it was clear to us that Logan was a Hurricane. We’re thrilled that he agrees and is committed to being a big part of this organization long term.”

This is a great start for Tulsky and company as they add another young, talented player to an amazing core. He will join Seth Jarvis (23), Jackson Blake (21), Andrei Svechnikov (25), Sebastian Aho (27), Scott Morrow (22), Alexander Nikishin (23), and others to keep their competitive window wide open.

The Hurricanes kept the player they traded for back in March, and when this deal kicks in, it will be a steal. The salary cap is expected to go up to at least $104 million, and with a cap hit of $6 million per season as of next summer, this is a fantastic move by management. Now they have one less name to worry about.

Nine Years of Stankoven

Will the Hurricanes make other big moves on Day 1 of free agency? It’s still early, but the Stankoven signing is a great start. He will have a huge impact for seasons to come.