Carolina Hurricanes’ Top 5 Prospects for 2024-25: Preseason Edition

When it comes to acquiring high-end prospects in the NHL Entry Draft, the Carolina Hurricanes have not picked within the top 10 since 2018 when they selected Andrei Svechnikov at second overall. Even more so, they took Seth Jarvis 13th overall in the 2020 draft but the pick was originally from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ever since head coach Rod Brind’Amour, owner Tom Dundon, and now-former general manager Don Waddell ran the show in Raleigh, the team has been picking later and later in the draft. However, the Hurricanes’ scouting staff have been finding gems in the late first round and even later in the draft.

That being said, as we draw closer to the 2024-25 season, who are the top five prospects for the Hurricanes, and can at least one of them make the roster if possible?

Hurricanes’ Top 5 Prospects

5. Scott Morrow, D

Some might not consider Scott Morrow as a “prospect” after playing two games for the Hurricanes during the 2023-24 season. However, he will still be classed as a rookie if he plays next season in Carolina while having two seasons left on his entry-level contract (ELC). Morrow is set to be a restricted free agent (RFA) after the 2025-26 season but that is something that is not on the forefront of his mind or the team. There is a good chance that the 21-year-old Darien, CT native will start the 2024-25 season with the Chicago Wolves in the Americans Hockey League (AHL) with the Hurricanes’ defensive pairings pretty much set in stone.

It makes sense to have him start in the AHL instead of making him the 7th defenseman when he needs to log some serious ice time in his first full professional season. Starting in the AHL is not a bad thing, especially under Wolves’ head coach Cam Abbott who has some bona fide NHLers that he developed with Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) before coming back to North America. While Morrow’s offensive game is already there, being in Chicago will help him develop his defensive game. Furthermore, it will give him time to get more physical and be more active with his stick.

4. Jackson Blake, RW

This is where things get interesting because you could flip the next two spots within the top five for the Hurricanes prospect list. Fargo, ND native Jackson Blake had a career to remember at the University of North Dakota where he tallied 38 goals, 64 assists, and 102 points in 79 games for the Fighting Hawks. The 21-year-old right-winger played in one game for the Hurricanes last season and just like Morrow is still considered a prospect by all definitions. Blake will become a RFA after the 2025-26 season like Morrow so that is a situation for another time for he and the team.

Blake will most likely be starting the season with the Wolves like Morrow but if the Hurricanes’ roster was set up for it, he could have a legitimate shot to make the opening-night roster out of training camp. However, with the abundance of right-wingers, outside of Jesper Fast being on injured reserve, it makes sense to start Blake in the AHL. The Hobey Blake Finalist for the 2023-24 season does fit the mold of being the type of player to slide into Brind’Amour’s system with ease. What makes him lethal is his passing ability and what he can do with the puck on his stick is NHL-ready. Furthermore, his shot has gotten more lethal over his time with North Dakota, especially on the power play. He is projected as a top-nine player for the Hurricanes down the road.

3. Felix Unger-Sörum, RW

Remember where it mentioned how you could swap the next two spots (3rd and 4th)? This is the other player in Felix Unger-Sörum. Unger-Sörum, before the start of the 2023-24 season in the SHL, had a great training camp and made it a tough decision for the Hurricanes to send him back to Sweden. The 18-year-old Norwegian-Swedish forward played in 35 of Leksands IF’s 36 league games and was able to grow his game in an elite league like the SHL.

However, it might be worthwhile to start him in the AHL with the Wolves to give him time to get used to North American ice for his first professional season outside of Europe. Furthermore, being taught by Abbott — who knows Unger-Sörum well since he coached against him in the SHL — could be beneficial. What makes him a dynamic player is his ability to pair his playmaking with intelligent and slot-oriented routes with and without the puck. Furthermore, his head is constantly on a swivel as he searches for open ice and out-of-place defenders to exploit in the offensive zone.

2. Bradly Nadeau, LW

If there is one forward who separates himself from the rest of the group, it is Bradly Nadeau. The 19-year-old Canadian had himself a freshman season to remember at the University of Maine by tallying 19 goals and 46 points in 37 games with a plus-20 rating for the Black Bears. He even played one game for the Hurricanes after signing his ELC when his NCAA season with Maine concluded. The late first-round gem, over the last season, has made a case to be the number-one forward within the organization. After lighting it up in the BCHL with the Penticton Vees and Maine, he has more than shown that he could be ready for the NHL in 2024-25. Furthermore, as the roster for the Hurricanes stands, Nadeau should slide perfectly into the top six right away. On the most recent episode of Locked On Hurricanes, Nick — also known as Canes Prospects on X (formerly Twitter) — discussed how the forward has the best chance to start in Raleigh this season.

Bradly Nadeau, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Nadeau has an NHL-plus shot and is someone who can make an impact right away when slotted with center Jesperi Kotkaniemi and right-winger Martin Necas on the second line. The raw power he can create off his shot is downright terrifying. Even being able to witness in person is awe-inspiring and the work he does on his mechanics to create these shots is otherworldly. During his time with Maine, Nadeau effectively stacked more nuance and deception to his shooting ability. As of right now, he has made it an even more dangerous threat from any angle in the offensive zone. Nadeau has crafted himself to use his ability to make defenders bite on his curl-and-drag attempts along with his different shot angles. Just by working on his angle-changing release, Nadeau’s arms are always separated from his body, giving him the ability to leverage the full force of his upper body to get different shot angles and force down on the stick to whip it at ease whenever he needs to.

If there is someone who can be on the opening-night roster on Oct. 11 versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, it’s Nadeau without question. He is on a whole other tier for the forward prospects.

1. Alexander Nikishin, D

While Nadeau is the most prolific forward for the Hurricanes, the number-one prospect in the system — and someone who is in their own tier — is defenseman Alexander Nikishin. The 22-year-old Orel, Russia native, at this point, is counting the days until he is with the Hurricanes in the NHL. During the 2023-24 season, he had the third-best ever season points-wise for a defenseman in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with 56 in 67 games. Nikishin won the best defenseman award and was the only defenseman nominated for the KHL MVP. 39 of those 56 points were assists, and that performance followed up a 55-point (44 assists) season in 2022-23. He had back-to-back seasons where he led the KHL in points for a defenseman. Was it mentioned that he is 22 years old? In a league full of former NHLers and the best Russian players not in the NHL, Nikishin is on another level at 21 and 22.

He is entering the final year of his deal with SKA St. Petersburg and will most likely join the Hurricanes sometime in 2025. It is not certain if it will be in May — it depends on the KHL playoff schedule — or for the start of the 2025-26 season but rest assured, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound unicorn is coming to North America very, very soon. Nikishin has made himself into a player who is not shy about stepping up to maintain possession in the offensive zone, either during five on five play or on the power play. He’s an eager shooter too, skating into a slap shot whenever the opportunity presents itself. Furthermore, he uses his frame to lay perfect hits and lodge the puck away from opponents. If it was not for Jaccob Slavin, Nikishin would be the Hurricanes’ number-one defenseman once he makes it over to North America.

The Future Is Bright in Raleighwood

There are cases to be made to rearrange the third through fifth slots when it comes to the Hurricanes prospects. All of these guys bring a different style and strengths. However, there is no question that the franchise has some really, amazing talent waiting to join the NHL roster, even with the team drafting late in the first round and in the later rounds since 2018. The future is bright in Carolina and it will only get better when two or more of these guys get the opportunity to play in the NHL.

There is a good chance one of these guys will play for the team in 2024-25 but rest assured, the 2025-26 season could see the talented youth movement taking over. It is going to be a fun time watching these prospects grow and hopefully see them in the NHL very soon.