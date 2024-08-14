3 Bruins Players Who Can Win Awards in 2024-25

It’s August, so that the good news. Football is making its return and the leaves are going to change colors. Needless to say, hockey is right around the corner.

The Boston Bruins made improvements to the roster this summer and will look to build off their 109-point season in 2023-24. It is never too early to look at awards and who could take home some hardware. Here are three Bruins who could take home a trophy this season.

David Pastrnak – Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy

Superstar winger David Pastrnak is the focal point of the Bruins’ offensive attack. With his blend of skill and a wicked shot, he is always in position for scoring chances. He plays on the top line and on the top power-play unit.

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Pastrnak has a nose for the net, like a shark smelling blood in the water. He has surpassed the 40-goal mark in each of the last three seasons and set a career-high in 2022-23. However, his 61 goals were bested by Toronto Maple Leaf Auston Matthews. Matthews has won the award three of the last four seasons.

Pastrnak will play alongside Elias Lindholm, which should help his production. Lindholm is a good passer and playmaker and will be able to find an open Pastrnak for scoring chances. Last season Pastrnak spent most of his time with Pavel Zacha, so now he has a more-legitimate number-one center to play with.

Matthews is the only player to have scored more goals than Pastrnak over the last three seasons. Pastrnak will be among the league leaders in goals and winning the “Rocket” Richard Trophy is a good possibility.

Jeremy Swayman – Vezina Trophy

With Linus Ullmark joining the Ottawa Senators, the Bruins’ crease officially belongs to Jeremy Swayman. Until now, he has split starts with Ullmark, giving the Bruins one of the best tandems in the league. However, he is now on a solo mission.

Swayman was recently ranked fourth on NHL Network’s list of top 10 goalies. Is that too high? Maybe, considering he has never been a true starter. However, he proved that his strong 2022-23 season was no fluke and that he is a legitimate goalie in the league. Among goalies who played 10 games, he ranked 13th in goals-against average at 2.53, his .916 save percentage was ninth, and his 18.4 goals saved above expected ranked fourth.

Swayman was also one of the best goalies in the playoffs, going seven games without allowing more than two goals in a contest. It was reminiscent of Tim Thomas’ run in the 2011 postseason. With Swayman officially being tabbed as the starter, if he can build off his successful season, a trophy added to his case isn’t out of question. The Bruins could also walk away with the William M. Jennings Trophy awarded to the team with the fewest goals against.

Elias Lindholm – Frank J. Selke Trophy

Patrice Bergeron has won the most Selke Trophies in league history. Over the last four seasons, he won two of those and with Lindholm joining the team, a new Bruins center has entered the Selke conversation. He will, without question, be the team’s number-one center and be deployed in the top situations.

Elias Lindholm, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Lindholm was a finalist for the Selke in 2021-22 as a member of the Calgary Flames. It was his best season production wise, reaching a career high in goals and points. He also did all the right things defensively. He was a steady presence in the faceoff circle and led all Flames forwards in blocked shots and takeaways. Lindholm will bring those elements to the Bruins and a system that thrives on this type of game.

Lindholm will become the Bruins’ best defensive center. His ability to win faceoffs will be a huge bonus this season and he will likely see time on the penalty kill. He will also be used in key late-game situations to help lock down two points.

Bruins Could Walk Away With Hardware

Charlie McAvoy will take home the Norris Memorial Trophy one day. But this season, three Bruins could walk away with hardware and add to their trophy case. Pastrnak is a goal-scoring machine and should score 40, if not more. Swayman now has the keys to the crease and will showcase why he’s worthy of being the starter. Newcomer Lindholm will make his presence felt and have a compelling case for the Selke Trophy. It should be a fantastic season for the Bruins.