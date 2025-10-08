Jake Walman Is a Perfect Fit for the Oilers

It’s been a busy few months for the Edmonton Oilers, and this one feels like another turning point. General manager Stan Bowman locked up defenceman Jake Walman to a seven-year contract this week, and from the way Bowman talked, you could hear both relief and genuine excitement.

Walman wasn’t just another piece. He was the kind of player Bowman had in mind when he took the job — mobile, competitive, and able to push the pace from the back end. In the video below, Bowman said it straight: “He’s a great fit for our team.”

We think that’s exactly right.

Walman Was a Deal That Made Sense to Him and the Oilers

When Bowman described the negotiation, it sounded less like a battle and more like two sides figuring out how to make something work for the long haul. Walman had a year left on his deal, and that always adds a layer of uncertainty: what will the market look like, what happens if you wait, and how much security do you want?

Bowman understood that. He told us he reminded Walman of their first conversation after the trade that brought him to Edmonton: “We don’t see you as a one-year guy. We see you as part of our future.” That’s the kind of message players respond to.

Walman, for his part, didn’t need much convincing once he settled in. He liked the fit, the pace, the competitive atmosphere. He’s not flashy off the ice, but he’s got that quiet confidence coaches love — the kind that shows up when the puck drops and things get heavy.

For Oilers fans, this deal secures a player who’s just entering his prime, at a number that keeps the team flexible. For a team still balancing superstar salaries up front, that’s not a small thing.

Why Walman Matters to the Oilers

What Bowman seems to value most about Walman is how he balances things. The Oilers have the offensive firepower, featuring Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman (when he’s back from an injury). Still, they’ve been searching for steadying pieces on the blue line who can skate with the puck, handle minutes, and still play with edge.

Walman checks those boxes. Bowman even compared him to the kind of warrior every contender needs: someone who blocks shots, battles in the corners, and still has enough skill to make a clean breakout.

He can also play the right side — something Bowman noted more than once. That’s a rare commodity. It gives the coaching staff flexibility, especially with players like Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse already in the mix. Bowman said he sees four defencemen now — Walman, Bouchard, Nurse, and Mattias Ekholm — who can all move the puck, skate, and contribute offence without giving up much defensively.

Jake Walman, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

We think that kind of depth hasn’t existed in Edmonton for a long while. It’s the backbone of any team that wants to play into June.

Walman Is a Blueprint for Oilers’ Stability

If there was a theme in Bowman’s comments, it was stability. He knows the Oilers have cycled through too many defenders in recent years, patching holes and hoping the chemistry works out. Walman changes that picture. He’s signed long-term, he fits the system, and he brings a style that complements what’s already here.

Bowman called him “a warrior,” but you could tell he also sees him as a builder — someone who helps define the group’s identity. For a team that’s had enough turnover in players and coaches, that’s worth something.

The Bottom Line for Walman and the Oilers

We like this signing. It’s practical, it’s forward-looking, and it shows that Bowman is thinking beyond the moment. Seven years is a commitment, but it’s also a statement: the Oilers are building from the net out again.

Walman may never lead the highlight reel, but when you’re watching him in the middle of a tight playoff series — blocking a shot, breaking up a rush, or jumping into the play — you’ll remember why Bowman called him “a great fit.”