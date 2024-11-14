Jared Bednar Becomes Colorado Avalanche’s All-Time Leader in Games Coached

With the start of tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar passes Michel Bergeron for the most games coached in franchise history. Bergeron coached the Quebec Nordiques from 1980-81 to 1986-87 before leaving to coach the New York Rangers for the next two seasons before promptly returning to the Nordiques for one final season in 1989-1990.

Bednar also holds the franchise record for wins with 349, passing Bergeron’s 265 during the 2022-23 season. His win total currently puts him at 49th in NHL history. If the Avalanche can continue their impressive regular-season performances, he is likely to pass coaches like Bob Pulford (360) and Gerard Gallant (369) this season with a shot at Sid Abel (382).

This is his ninth season with the Avalanche, who he joined in the 2016-17 season. He entered tonight’s game with a record of 349-225-60 and a .598 point percentage throughout his tenure. In the 2021-22 season, he joined Marc Crawford and Bob Hartley as the only other coaches in franchise history to win a Stanley Cup.