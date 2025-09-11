Kaprizov Chaos, Walman Waits, Eichel’s Plans & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Kirill Kaprizov reportedly turned down $128 million from the Minnesota Wild. What does that mean when it comes to his future with the team? Meanwhile, Jack Eichel says he wants to stay with Vegas, but the numbers for Kaprizov and Connor McDavid’s delay could impact Eichel’s odds of re-signing. Finally, are the Edmonton Oilers close to finalizing a six-year deal with Jake Walman?

Kaprizov Turns Down $16 Million Per Season, Guerin Not Happy

The Minnesota Wild’s contract situation with star forward Kirill Kaprizov has become a major talking poin this week, specifically after NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported that Kaprizov’s camp allegedly turned down an eight-year, $128 million extension—an offer that would have made him the highest-paid player in NHL history at $16 million per season.

The news sparked immediate fan reactions, with many questioning why Kaprizov would reject such a deal and whether he might be considering playing elsewhere.

Other reports suggested this offer and rejection was “completely fabricated.” Wild GM Bill Guerin noted: “I know two things. That info didn’t come from us, and it didn’t come from Kirill’s agent. I don’t know where it came from.” Guerin reiterated that the Wild want to keep Kaprizov and are not panicking over negotiations.

If the report is accurate, it’s unclear why Kaprizov rejected the deal. Does he want less term? Does he want more money? Is he keen to test free agency on July 1?

Eichel Wants to Stay With Vegas But Contract Numbers Skyrocketing

Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel said he’s looking to sign a deal with the Golden Knights versus test unrestricted free agency next summer. Speaking at the NHL Player Media Tour, Eichel told ESPN. “It’s a great place to live. It’s a great place to play hockey. There’s a lot of things to love, and I’m just really happy here.”

The 28-year-old center enters the final year of his eight-year, $80 million deal and numbers on an extension had him pegged somewhere around Mitch Marner’s $12 million per season. Now, with the Kaprizov contract bombshell and Connor McDavid still undecided on his extension, that figure might be low.

Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon confirmed re-signing Eichel is a top priority. Early-stage talks with his agent, Pat Brisson, are underway. Eichel’s potential contract could be influenced by the market, raising questions about what Vegas will need to pay to keep their star center.

Do the Oilers Have a Walman Extension Deal Ready to Go?

Edmonton Oilers insider Bob Stauffer has fueled speculation that defenseman Jake Walman is set for a major contract extension. On Oilers Now, he suggested Walman could receive a six-year deal “in the sixes,” ready to be signed.

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal transcribed Stauffer’s comments after being asked about the Oilers’ third jersey rumors:

“I’d have a better handle of who the Oilers might be going out and acquiring. You know, who they might get extended. I could see Jake Walman getting a six-year extension at some point in the sixes. I could see that happen. Maybe Podkolzin gets a three-year.” source – ‘Six year deal for Top 4 Oilers d-man, three years for rugged Russian, NHL insider suggests’ David Staples – Edmonton Journal – 09/10/2025

This follows earlier reports that an eight-year extension was possible under the current CBA, which allows Edmonton to offer one more year than other teams before free agency. However, upcoming CBA changes may let Walman test free agency and still sign a seven-year deal elsewhere.

General manager Stan Bowman confirmed talks with Walman’s camp are ongoing,but it’s unlikely anything gets announced with Walman before Connor McDavid’s extension is finalized.

