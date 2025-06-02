Kraken Sign Kaden Hammell to an Entry-Level Contract

On Sunday, June 1, the Seattle Kraken announced they are signing defenseman Kaden Hammell to an entry-level contract. Seattle signed Hammell to a three-year, two-way deal with an average annual value (AAV) of $908,300. June 1 was also the last day to sign him, otherwise, the Kraken would give up his rights. Seattle selected him in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

STOP! It’s Hammell time ✋🕺



We’ve signed 2023 fifth-round draft pick Kaden Hammell to a three-year ELC! pic.twitter.com/i64UEkzUiB — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) June 2, 2025

The 20-year-old defenseman has spent the last five seasons playing in the Western Hockey League (WHL). He began his time there playing for the Kamloops Blazers in the 2020-21 season. He only played in seven games and recorded zero points. The 2021-22 season was his first in the WHL full-time. Hammell played in 57 games and recorded 14 points via three goals and 11 assists. He also played in 17 playoff games, where he recorded one assist. He began the 2022-23 season with the Blazers, playing in 36 games and scoring five goals and tallying five assists.

In the middle of the 2022-23 season, Hammell was traded to the Everett Silvertips. He finished out the season playing in the remaining 31 games and recorded 16 points via three goals and 13 assists. The Silvertips made it to the playoffs, and Hammell played in five postseason games. He recorded zero points and went minus-4. In the 2023-24 season, he remained with the Silvertips and earned the honor of being an alternate captain. He played in 52 games and recorded 25 points via five goals and 20 assists. This past season, he traded in his “A” for a “C”, earning the right to captain the Silvertips. In the 59 games he played, he scored 10 goals and recorded 28 assists for a total of 38 points.

Hammell has been great in the WHL these past few seasons, with his point production picking up as his time in the league progressed. He has shown a great leadership presence in becoming an alternate captain and then, the next season, becoming the official captain. He will be a great addition to the blue line of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) team, as he works his way up to the NHL.