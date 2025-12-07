Kraken’s Vince Dunn Records 300th NHL Point

On Saturday, Dec. 6, one Seattle Kraken player celebrated a career milestone moment. Defenseman Vince Dunn recorded his 300th NHL point. This comes just one game after he celebrated his 300th game as a player on the Kraken.

Dunn began his NHL career when he was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the second round, 56th overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft. He began playing in the NHL in the 2017-18 season, where he played 75 games and recorded 24 points via five goals and 19 assists. He went on to play three more seasons with the Blues, playing in 192 games and recording 78 points with 27 goals and 51 assists.

Following the 2020-21 season, the Kraken officially joined the league. They held an expansion draft to pick up players to make the teams even and fair. From St. Louis, the Kraken selected Dunn. Since then, Dunn’s NHL career has remained in Seattle.

Dunn has played 301 total games over five seasons with the Kraken and has recorded 198 points with the team. He has scored 47 goals and recorded 151 assists. His personal best points total for a single season was in the 2022-23 season, where he recorded a whopping 64 points.

This milestone of 300 NHL points was recorded in the best way possible for Dunn. In the second period, Ryker Evans cleared the puck from the Detroit Red Wings’ defensive zone. He sent it into the Kraken’s zone, where Tye Kartye picked up the loose puck at the boards. From there, he sent it down the boards for Dunn. He picked it up and dished a pass to his defensive line partner, Adam Larsson, while both players were at the blue line. Larsson skated up through traffic and took a shot to tie the game for the Kraken.

The defensive pairing of Dunn and Larsson has been a staple of the Kraken’s defense since the beginning of the team’s inception. They are also the longest-running defensive pairing in the team’s history so far. For Dunn to record this NHL milestone on his defense partner’s goal is something he will celebrate for years to come.