Kris Knoblauch Is the Coach the Oilers Need to Build Around

After years of switching coaches, the Edmonton Oilers have someone who gets it, and it’s time to build around him.

Let’s be honest—how many times have the Oilers “started fresh” behind the bench? From Todd McLellan to Ken Hitchcock to Dave Tippett to Jay Woodcroft, coaching turnover became as familiar as Connor McDavid highlights. For years, Edmonton fans watched a revolving door of head coaches come and go, and with each new hire came the same hope: maybe this one is the answer.

Now? The Oilers have a coach who is the answer.

When Kris Knoblauch took over in November 2023, the team was in freefall. Just three wins in 13 games. Panic in the city. Whispers of wasted primes. And then—like flipping a switch—everything changed. This wasn’t a fluke. It was a coach who understood the room, built trust quickly, and laid down a system that made sense. For the first time in years, the Oilers have something they’ve lacked behind the bench for a long time: stability.

Knoblauch Knew What He Was Doing From the Start

From 3–9–1 to the Stanley Cup Final in the same season? That kind of turnaround doesn’t happen by accident. The flip wasn’t just impressive—it was historic. Knoblauch took over midseason and went 46–18–5 the rest of the way. He led the Oilers on a 16-game heater—the longest win streak in franchise history and the second-longest in modern NHL history.

Knoblauch didn’t just get results—he changed how the team played. The defence tightened up. Special teams clicked. There was structure. Confidence. Swagger. The Oilers went from chaos to contenders almost overnight. And Knoblauch achieved this by keeping players both empowered and accountable.

As Knoblauch said when he took over the team: “You want your players to feel empowered that they can make a play and contribute to the team… But if [mistakes] happen over and over again… that’s where you have to hold them accountable.”

That balance, trust, and structure are rare. And it’s exactly what this group needed.

Knoblauch Gets the Stars—and the Stars Get Him

A coach can draw up the cleanest game plan in the world, but if your top players don’t buy in? It doesn’t matter. Knoblauch already had a connection with McDavid from their Erie Otters days, and that chemistry carried over. McDavid looked looser, more dialed-in, and more vocal.

And Leon Draisaitl? He just put up 106 points, took home the Rocket Richard, and signed the richest contract in NHL history—eight years, $112 million. That doesn’t happen unless the core believes in where things are headed.

Since taking over behind the bench, Knoblauch has helped guide the Oilers to the best regular-season record in the NHL. The comeback in the 2024 Final was no fluke—it was the result of belief, structure, and a coach who knows when to let his players play and when to step in with purpose.

Knoblauch Is a Modern Coach Who Keeps His Cool

Knoblauch doesn’t scream on the bench or throw tantrums in the media. He’s a calm, calculated presence, which might be exactly why the Oilers didn’t unravel when things got tough. Knoblauch’s steady hand was a defining factor in the team’s remarkable playoff run. In particular, during his first postseason, his calm demeanour was evident during the high-pressure moments of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, helping the Oilers claw their way back from a 3-0 series deficit against the Florida Panthers to force a Game 7.

That kind of emotional control behind the bench didn’t just steady the team—it inspired confidence. What stood out was Knoblauch’s ability to get the most out of every player, not just the superstars like McDavid and Draisaitl. His approach made the entire roster feel involved and trusted, which in turn raised the overall level of play. His players praised his willingness to make strategic in-game adjustments, including timely line changes and tactical shifts, that kept opponents off balance. It wasn’t just coaching—it was adapting, responding, and leading.

He also brings a fresh blend of hockey smarts and modern tools. Analytics, video, system tweaks—you name it, he’s on it. The kind of coaching that adjusts on the fly—something the Oilers have desperately needed in the playoffs.

Knoblauch Is Built for Edmonton, Ready for the Moment

If there’s one market in the NHL that eats coaches alive, it’s Edmonton. The fan base is passionate. The media microscope is intense. Expectations? Stanley Cup or bust. Knoblauch doesn’t flinch.

He communicates clearly, shields his players from distractions, and never lets the highs or lows get too extreme. That kind of steady leadership has helped this team stay focused through two long postseason runs. And when it comes to the big picture? He’s delivering.

This team is built to win now. McDavid is in his prime. Draisaitl is locked in long-term. The supporting cast is strong and continues to develop. The only question left: can they keep the guy who helped make it all click?

Knoblauch became the third-fastest coach in NHL history to reach 80 career wins and already holds a 29–18 postseason record. That’s elite company. As the Oilers announced, “In Knoblauch we trust.”

Knoblauch is entering the final year of his current deal, but general manager (GM) Stan Bowman has already said they want to keep him around. That extension should be a no-brainer.

The Bottom Line for the Oilers and Knoblauch

The Oilers don’t need another coaching search. No more starting over. They’ve spent years cycling through voices and systems. Now they’ve found the right one.

Knoblauch understands the moment. He understands the market. He understands this team. He’s not just the guy who saved the season when a free-falling team hired him—he’s the coach who’s going to help them win it all.

