Kris Knoblauch Should Be the Maple Leafs’ Next Head Coach

Some things in hockey are predictable: fans griping about the trade deadline, a team overhauling its lineup, or a coach’s fate being whispered about before it’s official. And some things are less predictable, but no less obvious if you pay attention.

Take Kris Knoblauch, for example. His tenure with the Edmonton Oilers has been hugely successful. But it’s also been full of noise, pressure, and shifting responsibilities. Oilers’ great Hall of Famer Paul Coffey returned to the bench, which was the latest wrinkle.

From the outside looking in, it seemed someone else was pulling the strings. It didn’t seem like a move Knoblauch wanted to make. That, and the Oilers having a difficult time winning, in some way, seems like the writing is on the wall. Knoblauch might not be long for the Oilers job, even though he just led them to two-straight Stanley Cup Final tussles.

If the Oilers Don’t Want Knoblauch, the Maple Leafs Should

Knoblauch’s resume shows why he could be exactly what the Toronto Maple Leafs need right now. The Maple Leafs are at a confusing crossroads. The team isn’t playing with the kind of energy or structure it once did, neutral-zone coverage is inconsistent, and stars aren’t always engaged in the way a high-functioning group should be.

Kris Knoblauch, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube inherited a perennial playoff team. After one season where they won the Atlantic Division, the team has since struggled. The contrast with Edmonton under Knoblauch is stark. There, he inherited a messy situation and quickly imposed clarity, stability, and trust. That’s the kind of steadying hand any Maple Leafs roster could use.

Three Reasons Knoblauch Makes Sense for the Maple Leafs

Here are three reasons why Knoblauch makes sense for Toronto.

Reason 1: Knoblauch Took a Mess and Turned It Into Stanley Cup Runs

People forget just how rough the Oilers looked when Knoblauch first arrived in 2023: three wins in 13 games, a cranky fanbase, and a city on edge. In came a coach who came to know his players, trusted his stars, and built a system that everyone could execute.

Forty-six wins after taking over midseason, a franchise-record win streak. Then trips to the Stanley Cup Final—not once, but twice. That’s not luck, hot streaks, or flash-in-the-pan results. That’s good coaching.

Knoblauch stabilized a franchise teetering on chaos, and he did it calmly. He didn’t bark at the media, throw blame, or make desperate adjustments week-to-week. He studied the team, understood its strengths, and let the structure guide the results. For a Maple Leafs roster feeling unsteady, that level-headed approach could be transformative.

Reason 2: The Oilers Stars Bought In—and That’s Half the Battle

Knoblauch’s biggest victories have been intangible. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl didn’t just follow instructions. They believed in his system. Superstars rarely commit that fully unless the bench inspires confidence. McDavid loosened up, took over games, and looked energized again. Draisaitl turned in consecutive 106-point seasons and signed a long-term contract with the organization because he trusted the process.

Here’s betting that Auston Matthews and William Nylander of the Maple Leafs would benefit from Knoblauch’s coaching. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs’ stars, from Auston Matthews to William Nylander, need a coach who earns that kind of buy-in. Knoblauch has shown he can bridge ego and structure, allowing top-end talent to play freely without the chaos eating at the roster. That chemistry can’t be overstated—it’s how good teams stay great.

Reason 3: Knoblauch Is Calm, Modern, and Built for High-Pressure Markets

Toronto, like Edmonton, is unforgiving when coaches struggle. Knoblauch seems to thrive in that environment. He adjusts on the fly and keeps the intensity focused on the ice rather than in the headlines.

Down 3–0 in the Stanley Cup Final two postseasons ago, Edmonton still believed. Injured roster in season two? Still Finals-bound. That composure in pressure situations is exactly what the Maple Leafs need.

He blends a modern, analytical understanding of hockey with old-school calm and clarity. The Maple Leafs don’t need a flashy motivator or endless repetition of “pride and grit.” They need a steady hand who can manage stars, keep a team engaged, and make the right adjustments without panic. Knoblauch is that hand.

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs

Toronto’s situation is messy, and it likely won’t resolve itself this season. Injuries, inconsistency, and roster questions make the job tough. But if the Maple Leafs want to stabilize their team, earn the trust of their stars, and push for consistent playoff success, Knoblauch is the candidate who ticks all the boxes.

His coaching skills have been proven in chaos, respected by elite talent, and calm under pressure. He’s exactly the kind of coach the Maple Leafs should be thinking about for the next chapter.