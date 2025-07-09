Leafs and Erik Karlsson, Behind the Howard Trade & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Toronto Maple Leafs among the teams monitoring the Erik Karlsson situation out of Pittsburgh? If so, how does that impact other things they were looking at? Meanwhile, how long were the Edmonton Oilers working on the Isaac Howard trade? Did a previous deal fall apart? Finally, what is the latest on Colorado’s talks with Martin Necas? Are the two sides open to a long-term extension, or are the Avalanche in a position where they may need to trade the forward this season?

Maple Leafs Among Teams Showing Interest in Penguins’ Erik Karlsson

Elliotte Friedman noted that trade rumors around Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson are heating up, with the Toronto Maple Leafs reportedly showing genuine interest, according to James Murphy of RG.org.

Friedman said in his latest 32 Thoughts podcast, “The bonus is paid, the actual cash is really down, we’ll see…” Meanwhile, Murphy reports that sources have noted both Karlsson and Penguins’ GM Kyle Dubas are open to the idea explore a deal if the financials work. Toronto is eager to boost offense from the blue line — which explains their rumored interest in Dougie Hamilton — and Karlsson has been one of the more elite offensive defensemen in the NHL for some time.

The issue is that Karlsson, 35, carries a $10 million cap hit after San Jose retained salary in his move to Pittsburgh.

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Alongside the Leafs, teams like the Red Wings, Ducks, Utah Mammoth, and Stars have also been linked to Karlsson. A few of those teams don’t have the same cap issues Toronto does.

If Toronto is looking at Karlsson, does that take them out of the running to sign Jack Roslovic? Some insiders linked the UFA forward to the Maple Leafs, suggesting he was waiting for them to clear cap space so that he could sign a free agency contract.

Oilers Had Been Working on the Howard Trade For Some Time

According to Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer, Oilers’ GM Stan Bowman had been “working on this trade for weeks.” He suggests that the Oilers saw something in Isaac Howard that they believe will immediately help their roster, and the belief is that he’ll get a long look in the top six alongside one of Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.

Howard finished 3rd in NCAA goals last season, and led the Nation in P/PG (1.41). He is a goal scorer who makes the Oilers younger and faster. It was initially believed that Edmonton had this trade done some time ago, and had offered a late first-round pick. Tampa pulled out of the deal, likely because they felt they could get more in a trade. The Oilers upped the return to Sam O’Reilly, and Tampa pulled the trigger.

The Latest on Necas and the Avalanche

Elliotte Friedman pondered the future of Martin Necas in Colorado. He asked, “Is he going to commit to the Avalanche? And if the answer is no, what is Colorado going to do about that? That’s going to be one of the interesting questions throughout the year…”

Necas has one more season on his deal at $6.5 million. He was reportedly not thrilled with how things went after arriving in Colorado, despite being a pretty effective player for them. If he’s set to test free agency in 2026, the Avs will have to make a tough decision. They’ll be playoff contenders, but letting Necas walk when they could get a solid return puts them in a tough position. Several teams will line up to acquire him as a deadline rental.

