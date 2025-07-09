3 Potential Concerns Over Oilers Isaac Howard Trade

The Edmonton Oilers made a splash on Tuesday by acquiring Hobey Baker Award winner Isaac Howard from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for top prospect Sam O’Reilly. It’s a solid bet for what many believe is an NHL-ready winger. Frankly, there is a lot to like about the acquisition. However, at the risk of being a Debbie Downer, there are some concerns to be aware of as well.

While the deal brings another young scorer into the organization, this is not a trade that brings in a lock for the Oilers’ top six. For fans expecting an impact player and difference maker to make an immediate impact on day one, it’s possible, but prepare yourself for some growing pains.

I’ll go on record saying I like this trade, and while there’s room for optimism about Howard’s potential, fans should temper expectations. Here are three things to watch following the move to acquire Isaac Howard:

The Steep Price: Trading Sam O’Reilly

Let’s start with what it cost the Oilers. Originally believed to be a late first-round pick that was in play, Edmonton wound up paying a significant price, sending away Sam O’Reilly. This is a player the Oilers traded up to get in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, and he was widely viewed as one of the Oilers’ top prospects.

O’Reilly, a 2024 first-round pick, was projected to be a reliable third-line center who could excel defensively, win faceoffs, and bring a physical edge to the lineup. Right-shot centers are a premium in the NHL, and the Oilers have struggled finding effective ones. Questions remained about whether O’Reilly possessed the offensive upside, and he was unlikely to make an impact this season. However, his potential value as a shutdown center made him an essential piece of the team’s future.

Losing O’Reilly may come back to bite the Oilers. If Howard fails to make the physical adjustments needed to thrive in the NHL, we may look back on this trade and wonder what could have been. O’Reilly was never projected to be a star, but there were reasons insiders compared him to another O’Reilly — Ryan O’Reilly. That shouldn’t be overlooked here.

Howard’s Physical Play (or Lack Thereof)

Howard’s skill and goal-scoring ability are next level. That said, one of the bigger concerns surrounding the forward is his unwillingness to consistently engage physically. Despite standing 5-foot-11 and weighing a sturdy 190 pounds, he noticeably tends to avoid physical battles along the boards. As Corey Pronman of The Athletic noted:

“Howard isn’t the biggest winger. He can be pushed to the outside and doesn’t have the super high compete level you would ideally like at his size.” source – ‘NHL trade grades: Oilers, Lightning pull off top prospects swap’ – Corey Pronman – The Athletic – 07-09-2025

Pronman added that Howard must adapt his game to include more physical engagement, especially at the NHL level, where wall battles and board play are unavoidable.

Bruce Curlock shared a similar concern in an excellent Substack read. He pointed out that “even where there is a chance for Howard to make a physical impact and get on offence, he tends to take the less physical way out.” He further cautioned that this aspect of Howard’s game could cause frustration for coaches, as his play can often be too perimeter-oriented, avoiding the dangerous areas in the middle of the ice.

Isaac Howard, Michigan State University (MSU Athletic Communications)

For Oilers fans, be prepared for moments where Howard will wow you, but also be prepared for times that he’ll frustrate you, as he bails out instead of finishing a play by taking the body. His reluctance to engage physically could change as he matures, but it could take time, given that he’s going to be immediately thrust into a top spot.

Howard’s Immediate Expectations and Attitude

There is a fine line between confidence and arrogance. I don’t know Howard well enough to know which is more prevalent in his personality, but let’s just say he’s not lacking flair and charisma. That can be a lovable quality, but it can often be misinterpreted in a passionate hockey market like Edmonton. He said in his draft year, “I’m the best looking guy here, and I dress the best.”

I like that quality in a player. That said, it’s not for everyone. How he reacts when the pressure is applied will be an interesting narrative in all of this.

Howard’s expectations add a compelling wrinkle to this trade. Reports suggest that Howard was eager to make the jump to the NHL immediately, thus explaining his exit from Tampa Bay. Not many players want to leave a warm destination in a no-tax state and from a team that typically contends. Howard did because he wanted his shot now.

That can be a good thing; however, if he fails to produce right away, what will the reaction be?

Howard, who is known for his confidence, needs to prove himself in a situation where he’s being given a lot of responsibility. While there is every reason to believe he’ll be just fine, there will be immediate pressure. He may thrive under it. He may not. Suppose he expects to walk into the Oilers lineup without addressing the physical and two-way aspects of his game. In that case, he will need to answer countless questions from an impatient group of media personalities. How he responds in those situations will shape the narrative of his relationship with Oilers Nation.

This is going to be trial by fire. The good news is, there are plenty of reasons to think he can handle what’s coming.