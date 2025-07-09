How the Canadiens Could Clear Cap Room for a Big Addition

After acquiring both Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc this offseason, the Montreal Canadiens find themselves in a tight, but far from alarming, cap situation. The Canadiens are currently over the cap by more than $5 million, largely due to Carey Price’s contract, which is on the books until the season begins.

While rumours continue to link the Habs to names like St. Louis Blues winger Jordan Kyrou, any major addition will require some creative salary maneuvering. Still, as mentioned, the Habs are not in cap trouble. In fact, with nearly $38 million in projected cap space for 2026, they’re well-positioned for long-term flexibility. But some moves might be necessary in the short term.

Clearing Out Carey Price’s Contract

The most straightforward solution for general manager Kent Hughes is to find a team near the cap floor willing to take on Price’s $10.5 million contract. While the deal will be moved to long-term injured reserve (LTIR) when the season begins, it will clog the cap sheet during the summer. Teams are allowed to be 10% over the cap in the offseason, but that margin leaves little breathing room for the Canadiens to make a significant move like acquiring Kyrou.

Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The San Jose Sharks are a prime candidate. They’re less than $2 million above the minimum and are expected to sell off pieces at the next season’s trade deadline. Acquiring Price’s insured deal would help them stay above the floor without paying full salary. For Montreal, attaching a mid-round pick to this move would be a small price to pay for the cap flexibility it would provide. This wouldn’t just be about short-term relief; it would be a green light for more aggressive roster building now.

Canadiens Could Move Expiring Contracts

Another option would be to move one of their expiring deals. Patrik Laine and Mike Matheson are entering the final year of their contracts and might have already been replaced within the Canadiens’ long-term vision. Laine, while supremely talented, remains a questionable fit with the Habs’ identity. Last season, his defensive inconsistency and streaky effort didn’t align well with the team’s culture of resilience and speed. With Bolduc waiting in the wings and potentially ready for a middle-six role as early as next season, the Habs might try to move Laine before the season starts.

Matheson’s situation is trickier. He’s coming off a strong year and is a leader on the back end. But with the addition of Dobson, Montreal could soon find itself overloaded on the blue line. Matheson will be 32 next summer, and extending him might not align with the team’s youth-driven timeline. With the right offer on the table, he could be moved without destabilizing the roster.

Canadiens Can Afford to Be Patient

Even if no moves are made this summer, the Canadiens will still be in decent shape. Once Price’s contract is moved to LTIR, Montreal will have over $4 million in usable cap space. That’s enough to make smaller additions or set the stage for a trade deadline acquisition.

This is the advantage of having a strong cap structure and a young core. Hughes is under no pressure to overreact or force a deal. He can wait for the right opportunity, be it Kyrou or someone else, and make a move when the timing is ideal. Montreal doesn’t need to win now, but the window is opening, and positioning the team for long-term success is what matters most.

The Canadiens are not stuck. They’re not in trouble. But they are in a position where future flexibility will require some action. Whether that means moving the Price contract, trading an expiring deal like Laine or Matheson, or simply waiting for LTIR to kick in, management has options. The Habs’ cap sheet might be tight right now, but there’s more room to maneuver than it seems. When a serious opportunity presents itself, like acquiring a high-impact forward, they’ll be ready.