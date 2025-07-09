Isaac “Ike” Howard: Everything to Know About the Oilers’ Newest Acquisition

The Edmonton Oilers recently acquired forward Isaac Howard from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Sam O’Reilly. There had been speculation for weeks connecting the Oilers to Howard, but the two sides finally got a deal done. Howard didn’t seem interested in signing an entry-level contract with the Lightning, which led to trade rumours this offseason, but in this article, let’s take a look at everything there is to know about the Oilers’ newest acquisition.

Howard Won the Hobey Baker Award Last Season

Oilers fans are excited about adding Howard because of how dominant he is offensively. His point production speaks for itself, as last season in the NCAA with Michigan State University, he scored 26 goals and added 26 assists for 52 points through 37 games, which comes out to a 1.41 points-per-game average. He was able to win the Hobey Baker Award for his efforts, which is awarded to the strongest player in the NCAA.

He is expected to make the jump to the NHL with the Oilers this season, and if he can continue to fine-tune his defensive game as the season approaches, he could become a superstar sooner rather than later.

Isaac Prefers to Go By “Ike”

Howard has his introductory media availability on Wednesday (Jul. 9) morning, and he told the press he preferred to go by “Ike” rather than “Isaac.”

Howard added during his availability that the Oilers felt like the right fit for him and is excited to get going.

Howard Will Wear #53 With the Oilers

While the team has yet to confirm what number he will wear, there are reports that Howard will be wearing number 53 with the Oilers.

That number was previously worn by Jeff Skinner, who didn’t re-sign with the Oilers are remains an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at the time of this article.

Howard Changed NCAA Schools

Howard joined the NCAA, playing for the University of Minnesota-Duluth in the 2022-23 season, where he scored six goals and added 11 assists for 17 points through 35 games. After that, he transferred to Michigan State University, where he has played for the past two seasons.

Isaac Howard, USNTDP (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Over those two seasons, he scored 34 goals and added 54 assists for 88 points through 73 games, which comes out to a 1.21 points-per-game average.

Howard Had a Life-Threatening Heart Condition

During a routine medical test, it was discovered that Howard had a potentially life-threatening heart condition that needed to be treated immediately.

Howard was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, and while it was a scary situation that required surgery to repair the issue, he was able to return and thrive in his hockey career.

Howard comes into the Oilers’ organization as a promising young prospect who could help the team both now and in the future, and if he pans out into a top-six forward as many scouts and fans think he can, he could become a fan favourite in Edmonton sooner rather than later.

