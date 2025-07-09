Maple Leafs Should Avoid Trading for Erik Karlsson

The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to look very different next season, but they have done a decent job of replacing the pieces they’ve lost this offseason. The biggest loss was forward Mitchell Marner, who was traded in a sign-and-trade to the Vegas Golden Knights, where he signed an eight-year contract worth $12 million annually. They brought in Matias Maccelli in a trade with the Utah Mammoth, who should be able to replace some of the lost offensive production, but they still have a hole in their top-six forward group. Recently, they were linked to Pittsburgh Penguins’ defender Erik Karlsson, but that’s not someone they should pursue this summer.

Related: Leafs and Erik Karlsson, Behind the Howard Trade & More NHL Rumors

Elliotte Friedman noted in his latest 32 Thoughts Podcast that trade talks were heating up surrounding Karlsson, with James Murphy of RG adding fuel to the fire, connecting the Maple Leafs as one of several teams with potential interest. Murphy added that both Karlsson and general manager Kyle Dubas are open to finding a trade if the financial side of things can be worked out.

That won’t be easy for any team, considering Karlsson’s $10 million cap hit. The San Jose Sharks retained some of Karlsson’s contract when they sent him to the Penguins, but he still has a massive price tag attached to him, and any team that acquires him would have to be willing to take on most of, if not the entire, double-digit deal.

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Maple Leafs should avoid Karlsson. They may have an interest in boosting their offensive production on the back end, but there are more affordable options on the market that would be smarter acquisitions. Karlsson isn’t a bad defender by any means, and he provides a lot of offensive production, but he is not the player he once was, and it wouldn’t be smart for the Maple Leafs to spend the rest of their money on him.

Who Else Could Be Available?

As of right now, the Maple Leafs have $4,983,081 in cap space. The idea of bringing in Karlsson would also come with having to move money out, and he isn’t worth shaking up their entire team to acquire. New Jersey Devils’ defender Dougie Hamilton has had his name circulating in trade talks in recent weeks, but he is someone who comes with a hefty $9 million annual cap hit, so it wouldn’t make sense to acquire him either, unless the Devils wanted to retain half of his contract.

Philadelphia Flyers’ Travis Sanheim isn’t the worst option to target. He has a $6.25 million cap hit and would be a bit easier to fit into their roster. He is extended through the 2030-31 season and had 30 points through 82 games last season, which comes out to a 0.37 points-per-game average. His offensive numbers don’t jump off the page, but he could be a decent addition and, in a larger role, could find a way to increase his point production.

At the end of the day, there are better options available instead of bringing in Karlsson. I would assume the Penguins would like to clear some cap space and move Karlsson to a team that has a better chance of winning a Stanley Cup, but any trade would require some tough navigating. Unless the Penguins are willing to retain half of Karlsson’s remaining contract, which is unlikely because he is extended through the 2026-27 season, the Maple Leafs should pivot to a different defensive target.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.

Salary data courtesy of PuckPedia.