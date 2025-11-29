The Maple Leafs Aren’t Getting What They Paid For in Their Depth Players

Some games matter less for their final score than for what they reveal. With a back-to-back on the schedule, last night’s 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals will slip quickly out of the news cycle. But for anyone watching this team closely, the game provided a snapshot of where the Toronto Maple Leafs are right now: not broken, not brilliant, but still a work in progress trying to understand itself.

The rhythm of the game told that story. Washington carried much of the early play and had the better numbers to show for it. Even so, the Maple Leafs did more than hang around. Without William Nylander, you could have been forgiven for expecting them to chase the game from the start. Instead, they found their chances and even built a 2–0 lead on the strength of Joseph Woll.

Late in Friday’s Game, the Goalie Play Tilted Toward the Capitals

For half a night, goaltending tilted Toronto’s way. By the end, it didn’t. Logan Thompson made more of the key stops as the third period tilted in Toronto’s favour. Hockey is like that: you can win the underlying battle and still lose the war.

But if the game offered a few familiar lessons (the swings in momentum, the margins between good and not-quite-good-enough), it also nudged forward a larger question about this roster: What, exactly, do the Maple Leafs have in their new depth pieces?

That question sits at the heart of Toronto’s season, and the answers aren’t flattering.

A Deeper Look at the Maple Leafs’ Depth Players

Nicolas Roy, Dakota Joshua, and Scott Laughton arrived (or were expected to arrive) with clear roles. They were supposed to form the sturdier, heavier middle of the lineup. They were meant to give head coach Craig Berube honest minutes, energy, and a kind of consistency the Maple Leafs too often lacked last season. Instead, all three look stuck between the roles they were hired for and the impact they’re actually delivering.

Roy and Joshua, both hovering around the 30-year mark with plenty of NHL miles, haven’t found traction. The puck doesn’t move through them cleanly. Plays stall out. Production is thin. By comparison, Steven Lorentz, who’s a classic NHL fourth-liner and a player no one projects beyond that, has been more noticeable and, frankly, more effective. That shouldn’t happen if the middle of your roster is doing its job.

Toronto Maple Leafs center Steven Lorentz battles for the puck with Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

Laughton’s situation is a bit different. His history suggests he should be playing at least a reliable supporting role. Yet since coming to Toronto, he hasn’t made much of a positive change in the Maple Leafs’ fortunes. Some of that is injury. Some of it is usage. But over nearly 40 games in blue and white (regular season and playoffs combined), the impact isn’t showing up in the areas where a veteran needs to be visible.

The Maple Leafs’ “Heavy” Additions Aren’t Making the Expected Differences

You don’t want to overreact to November hockey, but you also don’t want to ignore what keeps repeating itself. Right now, Toronto’s so-called “heavy” additions are playing more like interchangeable bottom-six pieces. That’s not fatal, but it widens a gap the team had hoped to close.

Then, there is Matias Maccelli. He isn’t getting much love, but perhaps people should start noticing him more. He’s a counter-example, and becoming the most interesting one. Whatever Toronto hoped to gain with size and strength, they may instead find in Maccelli’s persistence, touch, and intelligence.

After a slow start, Maccelli has begun to find his place. He looks confident with the puck, comfortable reading the ice, and more capable of creating something out of nothing than any of the veterans he’s been skating with. When he jumps over the boards with Roy, Joshua, Lorentz, or even Calle Järnkrok, he often appears to be the only player on the line capable of making a play.

Time for the Maple Leafs to Rethink Its Third-Line Philosophy

That brings us to what might be the most compelling experiment Toronto hasn’t yet tried: a third line built around Maccelli, Max Domi, and Nicholas Robertson. Three smaller players, yes. These three players don’t come close to fitting the classic Berube blueprint. But they do drive play.

That said, these are three players who hunt pucks, push pace, and make things happen. In a league that’s drifting steadily back toward speed and constant engagement, they might give the Maple Leafs something they’re missing — not grit for its own sake, but shift-to-shift pressure. With the change to a different DNA, did the Maple Leafs’ braintrust forget a simple fact: grit doesn’t score goals, offensive pressure does? If the current Maple Leafs’ grit isn’t creating offense, what good is it?

Big, Older Bodies Look Menacing, But They’re Not Moving the Needle in Toronto

Whether Toronto takes that step is another question. Coaches trust predictability. Big bodies look safe. Veterans feel reliable. But sometimes a team has to let the players who are actually making plays pull the structure toward them rather than the other way around.

Last night’s game ended with one final, almost comic insight. When Maccelli was circling during warm-up, he was dwarfed by Morgan Rielly as he passed. Only a couple of inches separate them on the roster sheet, but on the ice, it looked like half a foot. It was a reminder that the numbers only tell part of the story.

Right now, the Maple Leafs are living in the space between what the roster claims on paper and what the eye can’t ignore. The sooner they sort out which version to believe, the better chance they’ll have of becoming the team they keep trying to be.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]