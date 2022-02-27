Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Campbell, Mrazek, Marner & Bunting

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll share some of the news from last night’s 10-7 win over the Detroit Red Wings. It was for most hockey fans one of the most fun games – ever. Exceptions would be family members of the four goalies who played (and of course them) and the coaching staff for each team involved.

However, if you’re a Maple Leafs’ fan who wants to see the team win and the players have a good time doing it, it was a game for you.

Item One: Jack Campbell’s Stock Is Dropping Quickly

Everyone loves Jack Campbell, and that won’t change. But the shine on his game that began last season and lasted through the early part of this season has all but disappeared. The truth is that, except for one sparkling game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, he hasn’t had a strong game in quite a while now.

Jack Campbell, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Even Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe, who usually shelters his goalies from any hint of disparaging commentary said simply “Jack has to be better. That goal to start the (third) period is a nothing play, really. It is a routine save that he can make there. He doesn’t, and it kind of snowballs from there.” The play Keefe was talking about was a small deflection just over half a minute into the period.

Campbell entered the third period on what looked to be a routine night with 7-2 lead, but the Red Wings scored three straight goals in the first few minutes of the period, and Keefe replaced him with Petr Mrazek. The third goal was simply a huge elemental error where Campbell didn’t snug up against the post with his pad.

Item Two: Petr Mrazek Wasn’t Any Better than Campbell

The Red Wings didn’t stop scoring and greeted replacement Petr Mrazek with two more goals. Interestingly, by the end of the game, Mrazek only had a .75 save percentage (stopping six of eight shots) to Campbell’s .80 save percentage (stopping 20 of 25 shots), but it just seemed different somehow.

Petr Mrazek, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The fact is that neither Mrazek nor Campbell was sharp last night, and that’s scary for Maple Leafs’ fans who expect this strong team to make an extended playoff run. Are they good enough? The Hockey Night in Canada panel suggested that the net should be Mrazek’s; and, maybe he deserves a pass because he was cold coming off the bench.

Who goes against the Washington Capitals on Monday night? I might guess Mrazek, but then I guessed he would start last night so that shows how much I know. Both goalies need to sharpen their games.

Item Three: Mitch Marner’s Has a Career Night

Mitch Marner had the best game – scoresheet-wise – of his career. He registered six points by scoring four goals and adding two assists in the win over Detroit. Compare this night with the start of his season. If I counted correctly, Marner only had five goals in the first 27 games he played to begin the season. Then he scored in eight-straight games between January 15 and February 7. Then he had one goal in eight games; then four last night.

The Toronto Maple Leafs scored 10 goals tonight to beat the Detroit Red Wings 10-7. Mitch Marner had his first career 4 goal game.



Toronto scored 10 goals for the first time since January 4th, 2007, when they beat Boston 10-2, led by a Hat-Trick from Alex Steen.#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/VZus9LfAia — Hockey Reference (@hockey_ref) February 27, 2022

What an odd season. He scored a natural hat trick in the second period and then was the recipient of a gift from linemate Michael Bunting for the last goal of the game. In the end, it was one of the best single-game performances in the NHL this season. Marner has scored 21 goals and added 33 assists (for 54 points) in 43 games this season. His slow start is a thing of the past. As some cynical Maple Leafs’ fans would say, his trade value has never been higher.

Item Four: Michael Bunting Registers Record-Setting Game

Michael Bunting had five points on the night, which was a point fewer than Marner’s six. He scored a goal and added four assists to have his career-best game. Incredibly, Marner, Auston Matthews, and Bunting scored six goals and 15 points between them on the night. The five-point night moved Bunting into second place in NHL rookie scoring. He’s now just two points behind the Red Wings’ Lucas Raymond.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Holl, Ho-Sang & Bunting

What a home run Maple Leafs’ general manager Kyle Dubas hit by picking up the young free agent during the offseason. Bunting was the first Maple Leafs’ rookie to have a five-point game since 1967-68. He’ll likely not win the Calder Trophy because of his age and background, but he’s sure making people notice.

Item Five: Auston Matthews Has “Only” Four Points

Auston Matthews, who’s been leading the parade recently, “only” had a four-point night by scoring a goal and adding three assists. Matthews is flying up the NHL’s scoring race and last night passed former teammate Nazem Kadri. He now leads the NHL with 37 goals and also has 31 assists (for 68 points). That puts him fourth overall in the NHL, the same spot that Marner landed in at the end of last season.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As well last season, Matthews finished second to Connor McDavid in voting for the Hart Trophy. Where will he land this season?

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

In the Wild West of a game last night with the first line of Matthews, Marner, and Bunting producing 15 points, what could be lost is that the depth players came through to win the game for the Maple Leafs. When the Red Wings got within a goal, none other than Ilya Mikheyev went flying down the ice, came across the crease, and scored.

Then, after Marner was called for a tripping penalty, within seconds of the start of the penalty kill, David Kampf and Ondrej Kase teamed up on a short-handed goal to ease the panic.

Other than the current goalie play, the team seems to have a lot of strong pieces.